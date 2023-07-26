AP Top News
Donald Trump and his top rivals for the GOP presidential nomination took the stage one by one to address an influential gathering of Iowa Republicans.
Authorities in Alabama say they have filed criminal charges against a woman who confessed to fabricating a story that she was kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of the interstate.
Community organizations are gearing up for what they expect will be a worsening onslaught of disinformation targeting voters of color as the 2024 election approaches.
A top Pentagon official has attacked this week’s widely watched congressional hearing on UFOs. In a letter posted online, Dr.
Lawmakers broke for their August recess this week with many worried about whether they can avoid a partial government shutdown upon their return.
San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation of a giant “X” sign that cropped up Friday on top of the downtown headquarters of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September, with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths.
Ballots from Spaniards living abroad gave a new twist to the inconclusive results from the general election.
The NTSB is renewing its calls for major freight railroads to equip every locomotive with automated track inspection devices that it believes could have prevented a 2021 train derailment that killed three people in Montana.
Donald Trump has asked a federal appeals court to reverse a federal judge’s decision to keep his hush-money criminal case in a New York state court that the former president claims is “very unfair” to him.
After years of financial struggles, U.S. trucker Yellow Corp. is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy and seeing customers leave in large numbers.
Donald Trump has been indicted on three additional charges in a case that accuses him of illegally possessing classified documents.
When tornadoes strike, people aren’t just killed at home. Sometimes, they are killed by their homes.
Peggy Coppom says it was a good day to be a Colorado Buffaloes fan when university regents approved the school’s move back to the Big 12 next year.
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled for a key village in southeastern Ukraine, with Moscow’s forces pounding it with artillery, amid Kyiv’s grinding counteroffensive.
Pay is rising for many public sector employees as governments try to compete for new workers and stem a tide of retirements and resignations.
The parents of a teenager with special needs say he was repeatedly sexually assaulted beginning when he was 14 by an employee at a small private boarding school in South Carolina.
Homeless in America’s hottest big metro, Stefon James Dewitt Livengood counts on his neighbors in a sprawling downtown tent city to stay safe as temperatures soared over 110 degrees Fahrenheit every day this month.
The Senate has passed a massive annual defense bill that would deliver a 5.2% pay raise for service members and keep the nation’s military operating.
Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles who added high harmonies to such favorites as “Take It Easy” and “The Best of My Love” and sang and co-wrote the hit “Take It to the Limit,” has died at 77.
The unraveling of Hunter Biden’s plea agreement has thrust his criminal case into uncertain waters and given new fodder to Republican critics in Congress as they push ahead with investigations into the president’s youngest son.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating how Memphis Police Department officers use force and conduct arrests, nearly seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop.
Bronny James has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is resting at home, three days after the 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest.
Six years into its mission to remedy the sex-abuse crisis in Olympic sports, the U.S. Center for SafeSport is struggling.
July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the globally hottest on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through.
Fierce fighting is raging in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official says Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin says “hostilities have intensified significantly.”
The Colorado board of regents has voted unanimously to leave the Pac-12 Conference and return to the Big 12. The Pac-12 has seemed vulnerable to more poaching.
Elon Musk may want to send “tweet” back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay — at least for now.
The wife and daughter of exiled Chinese dissident Gao Zhi are in detention on immigration charges in Thailand, after a series of bomb threats made in their names against airports, luxury hotels and the Chinese embassy in Bangkok derailed the family’s plan to join Gao in the Netherlands.
Casino mogul Steve Wynn has ended his long legal fight with Nevada gambling regulators over claims of workplace sexual misconduct by paying a $10 million fine.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has offered to help negotiate an end to the strikes that have hobbled Hollywood. Writers have been on strike since May.
An Ohio police department has fired an officer who released his police dog on a surrendering truck driver even after state troopers told him to hold the dog back.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell briefly left his own press conference Wednesday after stopping his remarks midsentence and staring off into space for several seconds, appearing to be disoriented.
The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment.
The truce that stopped the bloodshed in the Korean War turns 70 on Thursday and the two Koreas are marking the anniversary in starkly different ways, underscoring their deepening nuclear tensions.
On their own front line, Ukrainian surgeons treat waves of soldiers since the counteroffensive began
A surge of wounded soldiers has coincided with the major counteroffensive Ukraine launched in June to try to recapture its land from Russian forces.