U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
AP Top News
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trump and his top 2024 primary rivals mostly ignore the case against him during key Iowa GOP event
Donald Trump and his top rivals for the GOP presidential nomination took the stage one by one to address an influential gathering of Iowa Republicans.
 
FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. A nearly 1,300-page police report released on Friday, July 28, 2023, shows some of the safety concerns people had before rap superstar Travis Scott took the stage at the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Worker warned organizer ‘Someone’s going to end up dead’ before crowd surge at ’21 Travis Scott show
 
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. McConnell plans to serve his full term as Republican leader despite questions about his health
 
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. New allegations in the classified documents case against Trump deepen his legal jeopardy as he braces for possible additional indictments related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes
 
FILE - Associate Justice Samuel Alito joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Supreme Court building in Washington. Alito said in an interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal opinion pages, published Friday, July 28, 2023, that Congress lacks the power to impose a code of ethics on the Supreme Court, making him the first member of the court to take a public stand against proposals in Congress to toughen ethics rules for justices in response to scrutiny of their activities beyond the bench. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Justice Alito says Congress lacks the power to impose an ethics code on the Supreme Court
 
FILE - In this image taken from video provided by ABC 33/40, Hoover, Ala., Police Department Chief Nick Derzis speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Hoover. Authorities in Alabama said Monday, July 24, that a woman has confessed to fabricating a story that she was kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of the interstate. Derzis said Carlee Russell's attorney, Emory Anthony, provided a statement on Monday saying there was no kidnapping. (ABC 33/40 via AP, File)
Alabama authorities charge Carlee Russell for fabricating story about kidnapping, finding toddler
Authorities in Alabama say they have filed criminal charges against a woman who confessed to fabricating a story that she was kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of the interstate.
 
In this image provided by Sarah Shah, the advocacy group Indian American Impact, which runs the fact-checking site Desifacts.org, passes out Parle-G cookies with voting plan stickers at a Diwali even in Doylestown, Pa., on Oct. 23, 2022. Community organizations are gearing up for what they expect will be a worsening onslaught of disinformation targeting voters of color as the 2024 election approaches. (Sarah Shah via AP)
Election disinformation campaigns targeted voters of color in 2020. Experts expect 2024 to be worse
Community organizations are gearing up for what they expect will be a worsening onslaught of disinformation targeting voters of color as the 2024 election approaches.
 
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
A top Pentagon official has attacked this week’s widely watched congressional hearing on UFOs. In a letter posted online, Dr.
 
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall
Lawmakers broke for their August recess this week with many worried about whether they can avoid a partial government shutdown upon their return.
 
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation of a giant “X” sign that cropped up Friday on top of the downtown headquarters of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
 
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths
Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September, with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths.
 
FILE - Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez greets supporters outside the party's headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Ballots from Spaniards living abroad were counted Friday, July 28, and they gave a new twist to the inconclusive results from the general election. The conservative Popular Party gained an additional seat from Madrid’s constituency late in the day at the expense of the Socialist Workers’ Party. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)
Count of ballots from Spaniards abroad gives edge to right-wing block and deepens the stalemate
Ballots from Spaniards living abroad gave a new twist to the inconclusive results from the general election.
 
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed near Joplin, Mont. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, federal investigators renewed their recommendation that railroads equip every locomotive with the kind of autonomous sensors that they believe could have caught the track flaws that caused the fatal 2021 Amtrak derailment in northern Montana. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Montana train derailment report renews calls for automated systems to detect track problems
The NTSB is renewing its calls for major freight railroads to equip every locomotive with automated track inspection devices that it believes could have prevented a 2021 train derailment that killed three people in Montana.
 
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Donald Trump appeals judge’s decision to keep hush-money case in New York state court
Donald Trump has asked a federal appeals court to reverse a federal judge’s decision to keep his hush-money criminal case in a New York state court that the former president claims is “very unfair” to him.
 
Yellow Corp. trailers are pictured at a YRC Freight facility Friday, July 28, 2023, in Richfield, Ohio. After years of financial struggles, Yellow is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy and seeing customers leave in large numbers — heightening risk for future liquidation. While no official decision has been announced by the company, the prospect of bankruptcy has renewed attention around Yellow's ongoing negotiations with unionized workers, a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the government and other bills the trucker has racked up over time. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Trucking company Yellow Corp. is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy. Here’s what you need to know
After years of financial struggles, U.S. trucker Yellow Corp. is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy and seeing customers leave in large numbers.
 
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for former President Donald Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set Friday by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
With Trump newly indicted, here’s what to know about the documents case and what’s next
Donald Trump has been indicted on three additional charges in a case that accuses him of illegally possessing classified documents.
 
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Mobile homes turn deadly when tornadoes hit. This year has been especially bad, AP analysis finds
When tornadoes strike, people aren’t just killed at home. Sometimes, they are killed by their homes.
 
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan
Peggy Coppom says it was a good day to be a Colorado Buffaloes fan when university regents approved the school’s move back to the Big 12 next year.
 
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Moscow blames Kyiv for attacks in south Russia as Kremlin forces hit Ukrainian buildings
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled for a key village in southeastern Ukraine, with Moscow’s forces pounding it with artillery, amid Kyiv’s grinding counteroffensive.
 
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands in the gated entryway to the prison yard at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Missouri. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers
Pay is rising for many public sector employees as governments try to compete for new workers and stem a tide of retirements and resignations.
 
A lawsuit is seen on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Atlanta. The parents of a teenager with special needs say he was repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped by an employee at the small private boarding school in South Carolina. They have sued the school's parent company, which has denied the allegations. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Teen was sexually abused at therapeutic boarding school, lawsuit says as parents advocate oversight
The parents of a teenager with special needs say he was repeatedly sexually assaulted beginning when he was 14 by an employee at a small private boarding school in South Carolina.
 
Stefon James Dewitt Livengood poses for a portrait in the tent where he lives in Phoenix on July 23, 2023. Livengood is experiencing homelessness while living through a record breaking heat wave. (AP Photo/Thomas Machowicz)
Homeless struggle to stay safe from record high temperatures in blistering Phoenix
Homeless in America’s hottest big metro, Stefon James Dewitt Livengood counts on his neighbors in a sprawling downtown tent city to stay safe as temperatures soared over 110 degrees Fahrenheit every day this month.
 
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stand together during a meeting with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Before adjourning for the August recess, the two leaders worked to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues
The Senate has passed a massive annual defense bill that would deliver a 5.2% pay raise for service members and keep the nation’s military operating.
 
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles and singer of ‘Take It to the Limit,’ dies at 77
Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles who added high harmonies to such favorites as “Take It Easy” and “The Best of My Love” and sang and co-wrote the hit “Take It to the Limit,” has died at 77.
 
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
What’s next for Hunter Biden in court and Congress after his plea deal derails
The unraveling of Hunter Biden’s plea agreement has thrust his criminal case into uncertain waters and given new fodder to Republican critics in Congress as they push ahead with investigations into the president’s youngest son.
 
Kristen Clarke, the Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, speaks during a news conference on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it is investigating the patterns or practices of the Memphis Police Department, seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop.(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz).
Justice Department investigating Memphis policing methods, months after Tyre Nichols’ death
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating how Memphis Police Department officers use force and conduct arrests, nearly seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop.
 
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Bronny James discharged from hospital as LeBron sends thanks and says family is ‘safe and healthy’
Bronny James has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is resting at home, three days after the 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest.
 
Rugby referee Gray Montrose poses for a photo at Dorey Park and Recreation Center in Henrico, Va., July 21, 2023. Montrose has been involved in the sport of rugby since she was a young teenager either as a competitor or referee. In 2021 Montrose filed a complaint with SafeSport that she was groped by another referee while driving him to a college tournament in Virginia. The referee was given six-months probation, but after Montrose expressed concern about his return to the sport, the center turned around and opened a case against her. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
Formed to combat Olympic sex abuse, SafeSport center is struggling 6 years after opening
Six years into its mission to remedy the sex-abuse crisis in Olympic sports, the U.S. Center for SafeSport is struggling.
 
FILE - A woman protects herself from the sun with an umbrella as she passes a water mist machine to cool down during a hot day at Ledras pedestrian shopping street in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, July 26, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record
July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the globally hottest on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through.
 
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kyiv claiming gains in its counteroffensive
Fierce fighting is raging in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official says Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin says “hostilities have intensified significantly.”
 
FILE - An unidentified cheerleader carries the school flag across the end zone to mark a Colorado touchdown in the third quarter in Colorado's 31-28 overtime victory over Colorado State in an NCAA college football game in Denver, Sept. 1, 2007. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents
The Colorado board of regents has voted unanimously to leave the Pac-12 Conference and return to the Big 12. The Pac-12 has seemed vulnerable to more poaching.
 
FILE - A workman removes a character from a sign on the Twitter headquarters building in San Francisco, Monday, July 24, 2023. Elon Musk may want to send “tweet” back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay, at least for now. For one, the word is still plastered all over the website formerly known as Twitter. Write a post, you still need to press a blue button that says “tweet” to publish it. To repost it, you still tap “retweet.” (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into ‘X’s’. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send “tweet” back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay — at least for now.
 
Gao Peng, son of Chinese dissident Gao Zhi, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 17, 2023. Since landing in Thailand July 3, he says he has been accused of making bomb threats, put on an EU travel blacklist, and seem his mother and 16-year-old sister detained and threatened with deportation back to China. The threats, made in the family's names against airports, luxury hotels and the Chinese embassy in Bangkok derailed their plans to join Gao Zhi in the Netherlands. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Accused of bomb threats they say they didn’t make, family of Chinese dissident detained in Thailand
The wife and daughter of exiled Chinese dissident Gao Zhi are in detention on immigration charges in Thailand, after a series of bomb threats made in their names against airports, luxury hotels and the Chinese embassy in Bangkok derailed the family’s plan to join Gao in the Netherlands.
 
FILE - Casino mogul Steve Wynn pauses at a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. Wynn's long legal fight with Nevada gambling regulators over claims of workplace sexual misconduct is expected to end Thursday, July 27, 2023, with a settlement calling for him to pay a $10 million fine and cut virtually all ties to the industry he helped shape in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Casino mogul Steve Wynn fined $10M to end fight over claims of workplace sexual misconduct in Nevada
Casino mogul Steve Wynn has ended his long legal fight with Nevada gambling regulators over claims of workplace sexual misconduct by paying a $10 million fine.
 
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom has been in touch with all sides of the strike impacting Hollywood, his office said Wednesday, July 26. But so far, neither the studio executives nor actors and writers have shown formal interest in inviting him to help mediate the dispute. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom offers to help negotiate Hollywood strike
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has offered to help negotiate an end to the strikes that have hobbled Hollywood. Writers have been on strike since May.
 
FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23, of Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Circleville, Ohio. An Ohio police department has fired an officer who released his police dog on a surrendering truck driver even after state troopers told him to hold the dog back. A statement issued Wednesday, July 26, 2023, by Circleville police said Ryan Speakman “did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers” and that he has been “terminated from the department, effective immediately.” (Ohio State Highway Patrol via AP, File).
Ohio officer fired after letting his police dog attack a surrendering truck driver
An Ohio police department has fired an officer who released his police dog on a surrendering truck driver even after state troopers told him to hold the dog back.
 
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up midsentence
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell briefly left his own press conference Wednesday after stopping his remarks midsentence and staring off into space for several seconds, appearing to be disoriented.
 
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment.
 
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, watches a military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea's army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea on April 25, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
Rival Koreas mark armistice anniversary in two different ways that highlight rising tensions
The truce that stopped the bloodshed in the Korean War turns 70 on Thursday and the two Koreas are marking the anniversary in starkly different ways, underscoring their deepening nuclear tensions.
 
Neurosurgeon Nikita Lombrozo operates on a patient who sustained a shrapnel injury on the left part of the brain, at Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine, Friday, July 14, 2023. A surge of wounded soldiers has coincided with the major counteroffensive Ukraine launched last month to try to recapture its land from Russian forces. Surgeons at Mechnikov Hospital, one of the country's biggest, are busier now than perhaps at any other time since Russia began its invasion 17 months ago. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
On their own front line, Ukrainian surgeons treat waves of soldiers since the counteroffensive began
A surge of wounded soldiers has coincided with the major counteroffensive Ukraine launched in June to try to recapture its land from Russian forces.
 