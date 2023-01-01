Israel-Palestinian conflict
Colorado funeral home
Indigenous Peoples Day
What didn’t happen this week
Powerball up to $1.4B

Arlis Boardingham

Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown run against Vanderbilt with quarterback Graham Mertz (15), offensive lineman Jake Slaughter, second from right, and tight end Hayden Hansen (89) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida rebounds from Kentucky debacle, handles Vanderbilt 38-14 in the Swamp
Graham Mertz threw three touchdown passes, including two to Arlis Boardingham, and Florida handled Vanderbilt 38-14.
 