Asia
Australians to vote in a referendum on Indigenous Voice to Parliament on Oct. 14
Australians will vote on Oct. 14 on a proposed law to create a so-called Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the nation’s first referendum in a generation.
 
Australians are voting on creating an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Here’s what you need to know
 
A child runs past a mural showing Pope Francis with depiction of nomadic daily life in Mongolian outside a church in Ulaanbaatar, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. When Pope Francis travels to Mongolia this week, he will in some ways be completing a mission begun by the 13th century Pope Innocent IV, who dispatched emissaries east to ascertain the intentions of the rapidly expanding Mongol Empire and beseech its leaders to halt the bloodshed and convert.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Pope heads to Mongolia to minister to its few Catholics and complete centuries-old East-West mission
 
A police officer observes area at a checkpoint on a road leading to the District Jail, in Attock, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. A court asked the official in charge of the Attock prison to keep former Prime Minister Khan there until at least Wednesday, when Khan is expected to face a hearing on charges of "exposing an official secret document" in an incident last year when he waved a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally. The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison term of him, his lawyers and court officials said. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Pakistan’s Imran Khan will be imprisoned for 2 more weeks despite getting bail
 
Forensic officers and a rescue worker arrive at a house where a woman and her two sons were killed and her husband was found severely injured, in Samut Prakan province on Aug. 28, 2023. At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pongsakorn Rodphai)
Thai police say man kills his family after online scam leaves them in massive debt
 
Lawyer and former prosecutor Makoto Hayashi, center, speaks during a news conference in Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The investigative team set up by a powerful Japanese boys-band agency at the center of sexual abuse allegations recommended Tuesday the chief executive resign to take responsibility. Hayashi who heads the investigation, said the team is also recommending financial compensation for those who have, and will, come forward. (Kyodo News via AP)
Johnny & Associates founder Kitagawa sexually assaulted hundreds of teens, investigation finds
A team investigating sexual assault allegations against the late founder of a talent agency for boy bands says it has found the charges credible and is calling for financial compensation for the victims.
 
This image from video provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation shows the surface of the moon as the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft prepares for landing on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, which scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water. (ISRO via AP)
India’s moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole
India’s moon rover has confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements on the surface near the lunar south pole a week after the country’s historic moon landing.
 
Typhoon Saola strengthens as it passes Taiwan on its way to China
Typhoon Saola has strengthened overnight as it continues its path across the Pacific and heads for China’s southern coast.
 
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, left, and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain’s top diplomat visits China for the first time in 5 years with hopes of stabilizing ties
Britain’s top diplomat, James Cleverly, has begun a long-awaited visit to China as the countries attempt to stabilize ties that have frayed in recent years.
 
US given OK to enforce maritime law around Palau as Washington vies with China for Pacific influence
The United States has signed a new agreement with Palau, which gives Coast Guard ships the authorization to unilaterally enforce maritime regulations in the tiny Pacific island nation’s exclusive economic zone.
 
Dutch prosecutors demand 12-year sentence for Pakistani cricketer for call to kill lawmaker Wilders
Dutch prosecutors have demanded a 12-year prison sentence for a former Pakistan cricketer accused of incitement to kill firebrand anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders.
 
Thanaporn Saleephol arrives at Southern Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Three human rights activists including Thanaporn were acquitted Tuesday of criminally defaming a Thai poultry company with social media posts that supported activists who accused the company of abusive labor practices, according to three defendants and their lawyer. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
3 activists are acquitted of defaming a Thai poultry company accused of violating labor laws
Three Thai human rights activists have been acquitted of criminally defaming a poultry company with social media posts that supported other activists who had accused it of abusive labor practices.
 
FILE - In this photo provided by the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group, police walks inside one of the offices they raided in Las Pinas, Philippines, on June 27, 2023. The U.N. human rights office says criminal gangs have forced hundreds of thousands of people in Southeast Asia into participating in unlawful online scam operations, including false romantic ploys, bogus investment pitches, and illegal gambling schemes. (Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group via AP, File)
UN warns that hundreds of thousands in Southeast Asia have been roped into online scams
The U.N. human rights office is reporting that criminal gangs have forced hundreds of thousands of people in Southeast Asia into participating in unlawful online scam operations, including false romantic ploys, bogus investment pitches, and illegal gambling schemes.
 
Australian prime minister will set a referendum date for Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Australian Prime Anthony Albanese says he expects public support for creating a so-called Indigenous Voice to Parliament will grow after he focuses the nation’s minds on the issue by setting a date for Australia’s first referendum in a generation.
 
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, talks to reporters during a press conference at Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin is stressed but in good spirits, his daughter Paetongtarn said, in the latest update on his health since he went into a Police general hospital last week. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Daughter of ex-Thai leader Thaksin says he is fatigued, as criticism grows of his hospitalization
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter says he is suffering from stress and fatigue but is in good spirits, as criticism grows of his transfer to a hospital just hours after he began serving an eight-year prison sentence.
 
A supporter of Pakistani imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan flashes a victory sign after a court decision in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. A Pakistani appeals court on Tuesday suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison term of Khan in a legal victory for the embattled former prime minister, his lawyer said. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Pakistani court suspends the corruption conviction and sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan
A Pakistani appeals court has suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison term of Imran Khan in a legal victory for the hugely popular but embattled former prime minister.
 
Hong Kong police arrest 2 men accused of foreign collusion over links with protest fund
Hong Kong police have detained two men on suspicion of violating the city’s national security law through links with a now-defunct fund that aimed to help people arrested in the pro-democracy protests in 2019.
 
Typhoon Saola to bring heavy rain and strong winds to southern Taiwan on its way to China’s coast
Taiwan’s weather authorities warned residents of heavy rain and strong winds starting Wednesday as Typhoon Saola skirts by the island’s southern coast on its way to China.
 
Kim says North Korea must be ready against US-led invasion plots, while US, allies start new drills
North Korea says its leader, Kim Jong Un, has called for the military to be constantly ready for combat to thwart plots to invade, as the U.S., South Korea and Japan hold a trilateral naval exercise to deal with North Korea’s evolving nuclear threats.
 
Japan asks China to urge citizens to halt harassment after start of Fukushima wastewater release
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has asked China to urge its citizens to halt acts of harassment, including crank calls and stone throwing at Japanese diplomatic facilities and schools, in response to Japan’s release of treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power pla
 
Top Pakistani court in southwest quashes sedition case against imprisoned ex-PM Imran Khan
A defense lawyer says a court in southwest Pakistan has quashed a sedition case against imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
 
A Hong Kong language group shuts down after police allege one of its essays breached security laws
A group that promotes the Cantonese language has shut down after Hong Kong authorities said a fictional essay depicting a decline in liberties in the city on the group’s website violated the national security law.
 
Chinese Australian writer fears dying in Beijing detention after being diagnosed with a kidney cyst
Chinese Australian writer and democracy blogger Yang Hengjun has told his family he fears he will die in a Beijing detention center after being diagnosed with a kidney cyst, prompting supporters to demand his release for medical treatment.
 
Typhoon Saola lashes northern Philippines and heads toward Taiwan, southern China
A typhoon has dumped heavy rain in the northern Philippines but didn’t make landfall as it moves toward southern Taiwan and is aiming at China’s southern coast.
 
Myanmar expels East Timor’s diplomat in retaliation for supporting opposition forces
Myanmar’s military government has ordered East Timor’s diplomat to leave the country in retaliation for the East Timorese government holding meetings with Myanmar’s main opposition organization.
 
The Taliban say security forces will stop women from visiting Afghan national park
The Taliban say they will use security forces to stop women from visiting one of Afghanistan’s most popular national parks in central Bamiyan province.
 
Modi says India as G20 host will be inclusive and invites African Union to become permanent members
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his country’s role as the G20 host this year would focus on highlighting the concerns of the developing world, and has proposed the African Union to become permanent members of the forum.
 
North Korea to allow its citizens abroad to return home, a sign of further easing of pandemic curbs
North Korea says it will allow its citizens staying abroad to return home in line with easing pandemic situations worldwide.
 
Takeaways from AP’s investigation into sexual harassment and assault at Antarctica’s McMurdo Station
Many women who work at McMurdo Station, the main United States research base in Antarctica, say the isolated environment and macho culture have allowed sexual harassment and assault to flourish.
 
At Fukushima Daiichi, decommissioning the nuclear plant is far more challenging than water release
For the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, managing the ever-growing volume of radioactive wastewater held in more than 1,000 tanks has been a safety risk and a burden since the meltdown in March 2011.
 
The British Museum says it has recovered some of the stolen 2,000 items
The British Museum says it has recovered some of the 2,000 items believed to have been stolen by an insider.
 
A fire inside a parked train kills 9 in southern India
A fire has erupted inside a stationary train compartment at a railway station in southern India, killing nine people. Officials say the blaze broke out at 5 a.m.
 
China sends aircraft and vessels toward Taiwan days after US approves $500-million arms sale
Taiwan’s defense ministry says China sent dozens of aircraft and vessels toward the island, just days after the United States approved a $500-million arms sale to Taiwan.
 
Australian, US, Filipino forces practice retaking an island in a drill along the South China Sea
Australian and Filipino forces, backed by U.S. Marines, have practiced retaking an island seized by hostile forces in a large military drill on the northwestern Philippine coast facing the South China Sea.
 
UNICEF says a year on from Pakistan’s catastrophic floods, millions of children still need support
The United Nations children’s agency is warning that a year on from Pakistan’s catastrophic floods, millions of children still need humanitarian assistance and access to essential services.
 
Civil case over Cardinal Pell abuse allegations allowed to proceed against church in Australia
An Australian court has allowed a civil case to proceed against a Catholic archdiocese involving child sex abuse allegations against late Cardinal George Pell.
 
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
Aug. 18-25, 2023

The operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant began releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is greeted on his arrival to Thailand from 15 years of exile, Spain won the Women’s World Cup soccer
 
Rescuers who freed children and adults from broken cable car honored by Pakistan’s prime minister
Pakistan’s prime minister has paid tribute to the commandos and volunteers who rescued six children and two adults from the broken cable car where they dangled over a valley in a 16-hour ordeal.
 
A Burmese hip-hop artist is jailed for 20 years for criticizing Myanmar’s military leaders
A 38-year-old Burmese hip-hop artist has been found guilty of criticizing Myanmar’s military-controlled government and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to a family member.
 
A Pakistani court delays ruling on ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s conviction appeal
Officials say a top court in Pakistan’s capital is delaying a crucial ruling on an appeal from the country’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan against his recent conviction and three-year sentence in a graft case.
 