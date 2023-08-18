Asia Pacific
Australians will vote on Oct. 14 on a proposed law to create a so-called Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the nation’s first referendum in a generation.
A team investigating sexual assault allegations against the late founder of a talent agency for boy bands says it has found the charges credible and is calling for financial compensation for the victims.
India’s moon rover has confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements on the surface near the lunar south pole a week after the country’s historic moon landing.
Typhoon Saola has strengthened overnight as it continues its path across the Pacific and heads for China’s southern coast.
Britain’s top diplomat, James Cleverly, has begun a long-awaited visit to China as the countries attempt to stabilize ties that have frayed in recent years.
US given OK to enforce maritime law around Palau as Washington vies with China for Pacific influence
The United States has signed a new agreement with Palau, which gives Coast Guard ships the authorization to unilaterally enforce maritime regulations in the tiny Pacific island nation’s exclusive economic zone.
Dutch prosecutors have demanded a 12-year prison sentence for a former Pakistan cricketer accused of incitement to kill firebrand anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders.
Three Thai human rights activists have been acquitted of criminally defaming a poultry company with social media posts that supported other activists who had accused it of abusive labor practices.
The U.N. human rights office is reporting that criminal gangs have forced hundreds of thousands of people in Southeast Asia into participating in unlawful online scam operations, including false romantic ploys, bogus investment pitches, and illegal gambling schemes.
Australian Prime Anthony Albanese says he expects public support for creating a so-called Indigenous Voice to Parliament will grow after he focuses the nation’s minds on the issue by setting a date for Australia’s first referendum in a generation.
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter says he is suffering from stress and fatigue but is in good spirits, as criticism grows of his transfer to a hospital just hours after he began serving an eight-year prison sentence.
A Pakistani appeals court has suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison term of Imran Khan in a legal victory for the hugely popular but embattled former prime minister.
Hong Kong police have detained two men on suspicion of violating the city’s national security law through links with a now-defunct fund that aimed to help people arrested in the pro-democracy protests in 2019.
Taiwan’s weather authorities warned residents of heavy rain and strong winds starting Wednesday as Typhoon Saola skirts by the island’s southern coast on its way to China.
North Korea says its leader, Kim Jong Un, has called for the military to be constantly ready for combat to thwart plots to invade, as the U.S., South Korea and Japan hold a trilateral naval exercise to deal with North Korea’s evolving nuclear threats.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has asked China to urge its citizens to halt acts of harassment, including crank calls and stone throwing at Japanese diplomatic facilities and schools, in response to Japan’s release of treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power pla
A defense lawyer says a court in southwest Pakistan has quashed a sedition case against imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
A group that promotes the Cantonese language has shut down after Hong Kong authorities said a fictional essay depicting a decline in liberties in the city on the group’s website violated the national security law.
Chinese Australian writer and democracy blogger Yang Hengjun has told his family he fears he will die in a Beijing detention center after being diagnosed with a kidney cyst, prompting supporters to demand his release for medical treatment.
A typhoon has dumped heavy rain in the northern Philippines but didn’t make landfall as it moves toward southern Taiwan and is aiming at China’s southern coast.
Myanmar’s military government has ordered East Timor’s diplomat to leave the country in retaliation for the East Timorese government holding meetings with Myanmar’s main opposition organization.
The Taliban say they will use security forces to stop women from visiting one of Afghanistan’s most popular national parks in central Bamiyan province.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his country’s role as the G20 host this year would focus on highlighting the concerns of the developing world, and has proposed the African Union to become permanent members of the forum.
North Korea says it will allow its citizens staying abroad to return home in line with easing pandemic situations worldwide.
Takeaways from AP’s investigation into sexual harassment and assault at Antarctica’s McMurdo Station
Many women who work at McMurdo Station, the main United States research base in Antarctica, say the isolated environment and macho culture have allowed sexual harassment and assault to flourish.
For the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, managing the ever-growing volume of radioactive wastewater held in more than 1,000 tanks has been a safety risk and a burden since the meltdown in March 2011.
The British Museum says it has recovered some of the 2,000 items believed to have been stolen by an insider.
A fire has erupted inside a stationary train compartment at a railway station in southern India, killing nine people. Officials say the blaze broke out at 5 a.m.
Taiwan’s defense ministry says China sent dozens of aircraft and vessels toward the island, just days after the United States approved a $500-million arms sale to Taiwan.
Australian and Filipino forces, backed by U.S. Marines, have practiced retaking an island seized by hostile forces in a large military drill on the northwestern Philippine coast facing the South China Sea.
The United Nations children’s agency is warning that a year on from Pakistan’s catastrophic floods, millions of children still need humanitarian assistance and access to essential services.
An Australian court has allowed a civil case to proceed against a Catholic archdiocese involving child sex abuse allegations against late Cardinal George Pell.
Aug. 18-25, 2023
The operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant began releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is greeted on his arrival to Thailand from 15 years of exile, Spain won the Women’s World Cup soccer
Pakistan’s prime minister has paid tribute to the commandos and volunteers who rescued six children and two adults from the broken cable car where they dangled over a valley in a 16-hour ordeal.
A 38-year-old Burmese hip-hop artist has been found guilty of criticizing Myanmar’s military-controlled government and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to a family member.
Officials say a top court in Pakistan’s capital is delaying a crucial ruling on an appeal from the country’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan against his recent conviction and three-year sentence in a graft case.