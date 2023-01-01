Government shutdown
Tupac Shakur arrest
Dianne Feinstein
Illinois truck crash
Clemson Tigers football
Aubrey Burks
West Virginia topples TCU 24-21, ends Frogs’ 10-game Big 12 regular-season win streak
Michael Hayes kicked a tiebreaking 49-yard field goal late, and West Virginia ended TCU’s 10-game Big 12 regular-season winning streak with a 24-21 victory over the Horned Frogs.
 