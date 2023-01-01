Donald Trump
Second Republican debate
Powerball jackpot
Government shutdown
Amazon sued by FTC
Austin Wells
New York Yankees pitcher Michael King throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Austin Wells hits 2-run home run in 9th, Yankees beat Blue Jays 2-0
Austin Wells hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Tuesday night.
 