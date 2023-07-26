U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Australia
Australia's Women's World Cup captain Sam Kerr reacts during a press conference in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. Kerr says she'll be available for Australia's must-win Women's World Cup game against Olympic champion Canada after missing the team's first two group games because of a calf muscle injury. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Kerr available for must-win game against Canada in a boost for Women’s World Cup co-host Australia
Star striker Sam Kerr says she’ll be available for Australia’s must-win Women’s World Cup game against Olympic champion Canada after missing the team’s first two group games because of a left calf muscle injury.
 
Mollie O'Callaghan, of Australia, celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
England's wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, right, breaks the stumps in an attempt to dismiss Australia's Steven Smith, on ground, during the second day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Smith survives run-out scare as Australia dismissed for 295 to lead England by 12 in 5th Ashes test
 
Nigeria's Onome Ebi, left, and Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ohale scored once and Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Danger time for co-hosts as Australia faces a must-win match against Canada at the Women’s World Cup
 
FILE - Australian rugby union head coach Eddie Jones attends a press conference at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney on Jan. 31, 2023. The Rugby Championship which starts this weekend provides a chance to experience the second coming of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach and look for signs of the amazing transformation he is expected to perform. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Eddie Jones turns to mind games as winless Wallabies face unbeaten All Blacks in Bledisloe Cup
If gamesmanship could win test matches Eddie Jones’ Wallabies would beat the All Blacks at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday and take a giant step towards returning the Bledisloe Cup to Australia after 21 years.
 
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, center, speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin prior to a lunch in Brisbane, Australia Friday, July 28, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
Defense Secretary Austin says the US stands with countries against China’s ‘bullying behavior’
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the U.S. stands with countries fighting Chinese “bullying behavior” as he starts bilateral talks in Australia aimed at countering Beijing’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
 
Leon Marchand of France competes during the men's 200m individual medley final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh are sure to star in the pool at Paris Olympics
Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh picked up big victories at the World Aquatics Championships and showed why they are likely to be stars at next year’s Paris Olympics.
 
Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's third goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Oshoala seals Nigeria’s upset win over co-host Australia at the Women’s World Cup
Asisat Oshoala inspired Nigeria’s 3-2 upset win over co-host Australia with her extra edge in attack and a goal that sealed the victory and sparked a jersey-shedding celebration.
 
England's Harry Brook plays a shot during the first day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
England bowled out for 283 on the 1st day of the final Ashes test against Australia
Australia inched to 61-1 after bowling England out for 283 with Mitchell Starc taking four wickets on the opening day of the final Ashes test.
 
FILE - The head of the Portuguese Bishops Conference, Bishop Jose Ornelas, centre, arrives for a news conference to comment on the report released hours earlier by the Independent Committee for the Study of Child Abuse in the Catholic Church, set up by Portuguese bishops, in Lisbon, on Feb. 13, 2023. While the Catholic Church in the U.S., Australia and some other countries began coming to terms with their clergy sexual abuse legacies years ago and set up mechanisms to compensate victims, the hierarchy in Portugal has only recently offered an account and bungled its initial response to victims. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
Portugal is starting the atoning process for clergy sex abuse. Here’s what other countries have done
The Catholic Church in the United States, Australia and some other countries began coming to terms with their clergy sexual abuse legacies years ago and set up mechanisms to compensate victims.
 
Matilda Gallagher, left, and Andie Chaseling, take a photo with England's goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, right, at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.England ranks second only to the United States in Women's World Cup ticket sales for countries outside of Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
England enjoying ‘home’ crowd feeling at Women’s World Cup in Australia
The England squad is nearly 10,000 miles away from home but the English fans – those who traveled here for the tournament as well as those who live in Australia – make the atmosphere welcoming.
 
Australia's Carter Gordon and Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez, left, compete for the ball during the Rugby Championship test match between Australia and Argentina in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Wallabies make 7 changes and All Blacks virtually unchanged for Rugby Championship test at MCG
Australia and New Zealand both will be without their regular captains when they meet for the first time this year in a Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship test in Melbourne.
 
In this photo released by the Mexican Navy, sailors inspect a shipment of bottles labeled mezcal in Manzanillo, Mexico, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Mexican marines working customs duty said Wednesday, July 26, 2023 they found a shipping container loaded with bottles of a clear liquid labeled mezcal but that actually contained liquid methamphetamine. (Mexican Navy via AP)
Mexican marines seize 7,200 bottles of liquid meth in mezcal bottles bound for Australia
Mexican marines working customs duty say they found a shipping container loaded with 7,200 bottles of a clear liquid labeled as mezcal but actually contained liquid methamphetamine.
 
This image released by A24 Films shows Sophie Wilde in a scene from "Talk to Me." (A24 via AP)
Movie Review: Horror flick ‘Talk to Me’ is a hand-some high-five for twin Australian filmmakers
You’ve got to hand it to the Philippou brothers. They’ve taken the old horror cliche of a severed hand and made something worth, well, applauding, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy.
 
Mollie O'Callaghan of Australia reacts after winning the women's 200m freestyle swimming final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Mollie O’Callaghan sets a world record at the swimming worlds and overcomes injury
Australian swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan set a world record in in the women’s 200-meter freestyle at the world championships.
 
Mollie O'Callaghan of Australia reacts after winning the women's 200m freestyle swimming final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
England's Ben Stokes looks on during a nets session ahead of the fifth Ashes Series test match against Australia, at The Kia Oval, London, Wednesday July 26, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Anderson keeps place as England unchanged for final Ashes test against Australia
England has announced an unchanged team to play Australia in the fifth and final Ashes test at the Oval.
 
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, is greeted by his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins, right, at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The leaders will discuss trade and investment, security and defense during Albanese's two-day visit. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)
New Zealand’s anti-nuclear stance means it won’t play a role in Australia’s submarine plans
New Zealand’s commitment to remaining nuclear-free means it won’t play a role in Australia’s defense plans to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, the leaders from both countries said Wednesday.
 
In this photo provided by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, rescuers tend to a long-finned pilot whales, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after nearly 100 whales beached themselves at Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia. Volunteers worked frantically on a second day to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves but more than 50 have already died. (DBCA via AP)
Volunteers working to save nearly 100 beached whales in Australia, but more than half have died
Volunteers are working frantically on a second day to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves on a beach in Western Australia, but more than 50 have already died.
 
This undated handout photo shows Daniel Duggan, right and his wife, Saffrine, pose for a photo. Daniel Duggan, a former U.S. military pilot had his extradition hearing on U.S. charges including that he illegally trained Chinese aviators postponed on Tuesday, July, 2023, while authorities investigate the role of an Australian spy agency in his arrest. (Saffrine Duggan via AP)
US pilot accused of illegally training Chinese aviators postpones Sydney extradition hearing
A former United States military pilot’s Sydney extradition hearing on U.S. charges, including that he illegally trained Chinese aviators, has been postponed while authorities investigate the role of an Australian spy agency in his arrest.
 
Australia's Mary Fowler, right, vies for the ball with Ireland's Ruesha Littlejohn during the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Australia’s Injury toll grows as Fowler and Luik join Kerr on the sidelines at the Women’s World Cup
Mary Fowler has joined star striker Sam Kerr on the injury list in a setback for Australia’s attacking options ahead of the Group B game against Nigeria at the Women’s World Cup.
 
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force a AC-130 Hercules aircraft practices landing on the dirt airstrip at Benning Field during Exercise Northern Station 2007 near Townsville, Australia, Sept. 25, 2007. Australia said Monday, July 24, 2023, it will buy 20 new C-130 Hercules from the United States in a 9.8 billion Australian dollar ($6.6 billion) deal that will increase by two-thirds the size of the Australian air force’s fleet of its second-largest heavy transport aircraft. (ADF via AP)
Australia to buy 20 C-130 Hercules aircraft from the US for $6.6 billion
Australia says it will buy 20 new C-130 Hercules planes from the United States in a $6.6 billion deal that will increase by two-thirds the number of the Australian air force’s second-largest heavy transport aircraft.
 
Gold medallist Ariarne Titmus of Australia, center, is flanked by silver medallist Katie Ledecky of the United States, and bronze medallist Erika Fairweather of New Zealand as they pose with their medals after winning Women 400m Freestyle finals at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Australian Titmus takes it out fast and sets WR in 400m freestyle as Ledecky settles for silver
Australian Ariarne Titmus has set a new world record on the way to a decisive victory in the women’s 400-meter freestyle on the opening day of the world swimming championships, with silver for American Katie Ledecky and bronze for Erika Fairweather of New Zealand.
 
Ariarne Titmus of Australia celebrates after finishing Women 400m Freestyle finals at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
England's Stuart Broad, left and Ben Stokes look out from the players balcony after play was abandoned on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Australia retains Ashes as rain ruins England’s hopes of victory in 4th test
Australia has retained the Ashes after rain prevented any play on the final day of the fourth test against England at Old Trafford after weeks of blockbuster entertainment in the closest and most exciting Ashes contest since 2005.
 
Haiti's goalkeeper Kerly Theus, left, claims a cross ahead of England's Alessia Russo during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Haiti’s spirited performance gives a loss to England the feel of a win at the Women’s World Cup
Haiti has given its fans a boost with its spirited performance during a Women’s World Cup debut that came up just short in a 1-0 loss to European champion England.
 
Bacha, De Almeida out of France’s opening Women’s World Cup game versus Jamaica
Top Women’s World Cup contender France will be missing two starters in its opening match against Jamaica in Sydney on Sunday.
 
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrates after scoring a century during the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Labuschagne century resists England push for series-leveling Ashes win
England’s prospects of leveling the Ashes series are just about alive after part-timer Joe Root claimed the only wicket of a rain-ruined fourth day at Old Trafford.
 
England's Mark Wood celebrates after dismissing Australia's Steven Smith during the third day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Bairstow and Wood push England closer to Ashes-leveling victory
England has grabbed four Australia wickets to press closer to an Ashes-series leveling victory on day three of the fourth test in Manchester.
 
The USS Canberra (LCS-30) sails past the Sydney Opera House as it arrives at the Royal Australian Navy's Fleet Base East, in Sydney, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The USS Canberra will be commissioned into service in Sydney on Saturday. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via AP)
US navy secretary says Australian multination military exercise demonstrates unity to China
U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro says the major multination military training exercise Talisman Sabre in Australia sends a message to China that America’s allies are cooperating to defend their security and democratic values.
 
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Leifer, a former principal of an Australian Jewish school, will be sentenced on Aug. 24 on convictions for sexually abusing two students, a judge said on Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Former Israeli principal will be sentenced in Australia next month for abusing 2 students
A former principal of an Australian Jewish school will be sentenced on Aug. 24 after being convicted of sexually abusing two students.
 
Australia's Mary Fowler, right, vies for the ball with Ireland's Ruesha Littlejohn during the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Fowler makes her Women’s World Cup debut on a significant night for the Australian and Irish teams
So much was happening when Mary Fowler made her Women’s World Cup debut in Australia’s opening 1-0 win over Ireland.
 
Australia fans cheer on the stands before the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Australia’s 1-0 opening win at the Women’s World Cup gives a record crowd something to cheer about
Matildas supporters streamed toward Sydney’s Central Station chanting “Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi!”
 
England's Zak Crawley reacts after playing a shot during the second day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Crawley blasts 189 as England leads Australia by 67 runs in 4th Ashes test with 6 wickets left
Opener Zak Crawley has hit a rapid 189 as England dominated the second day of the fourth Ashes test to take a 67-run lead over Australia with six wickets left at stumps.
 