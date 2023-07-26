Australia
Star striker Sam Kerr says she’ll be available for Australia’s must-win Women’s World Cup game against Olympic champion Canada after missing the team’s first two group games because of a left calf muscle injury.
If gamesmanship could win test matches Eddie Jones’ Wallabies would beat the All Blacks at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday and take a giant step towards returning the Bledisloe Cup to Australia after 21 years.
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the U.S. stands with countries fighting Chinese “bullying behavior” as he starts bilateral talks in Australia aimed at countering Beijing’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh picked up big victories at the World Aquatics Championships and showed why they are likely to be stars at next year’s Paris Olympics.
Asisat Oshoala inspired Nigeria’s 3-2 upset win over co-host Australia with her extra edge in attack and a goal that sealed the victory and sparked a jersey-shedding celebration.
Australia inched to 61-1 after bowling England out for 283 with Mitchell Starc taking four wickets on the opening day of the final Ashes test.
Portugal is starting the atoning process for clergy sex abuse. Here’s what other countries have done
The Catholic Church in the United States, Australia and some other countries began coming to terms with their clergy sexual abuse legacies years ago and set up mechanisms to compensate victims.
The England squad is nearly 10,000 miles away from home but the English fans – those who traveled here for the tournament as well as those who live in Australia – make the atmosphere welcoming.
Australia and New Zealand both will be without their regular captains when they meet for the first time this year in a Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship test in Melbourne.
Mexican marines working customs duty say they found a shipping container loaded with 7,200 bottles of a clear liquid labeled as mezcal but actually contained liquid methamphetamine.
You’ve got to hand it to the Philippou brothers. They’ve taken the old horror cliche of a severed hand and made something worth, well, applauding, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy.
Australian swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan set a world record in in the women’s 200-meter freestyle at the world championships.
England has announced an unchanged team to play Australia in the fifth and final Ashes test at the Oval.
New Zealand’s commitment to remaining nuclear-free means it won’t play a role in Australia’s defense plans to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, the leaders from both countries said Wednesday.
Volunteers are working frantically on a second day to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves on a beach in Western Australia, but more than 50 have already died.
A former United States military pilot’s Sydney extradition hearing on U.S. charges, including that he illegally trained Chinese aviators, has been postponed while authorities investigate the role of an Australian spy agency in his arrest.
Australia’s Injury toll grows as Fowler and Luik join Kerr on the sidelines at the Women’s World Cup
Mary Fowler has joined star striker Sam Kerr on the injury list in a setback for Australia’s attacking options ahead of the Group B game against Nigeria at the Women’s World Cup.
Australia says it will buy 20 new C-130 Hercules planes from the United States in a $6.6 billion deal that will increase by two-thirds the number of the Australian air force’s second-largest heavy transport aircraft.
Australian Ariarne Titmus has set a new world record on the way to a decisive victory in the women’s 400-meter freestyle on the opening day of the world swimming championships, with silver for American Katie Ledecky and bronze for Erika Fairweather of New Zealand.
Australia has retained the Ashes after rain prevented any play on the final day of the fourth test against England at Old Trafford after weeks of blockbuster entertainment in the closest and most exciting Ashes contest since 2005.
Haiti has given its fans a boost with its spirited performance during a Women’s World Cup debut that came up just short in a 1-0 loss to European champion England.
Top Women’s World Cup contender France will be missing two starters in its opening match against Jamaica in Sydney on Sunday.
England’s prospects of leveling the Ashes series are just about alive after part-timer Joe Root claimed the only wicket of a rain-ruined fourth day at Old Trafford.
England has grabbed four Australia wickets to press closer to an Ashes-series leveling victory on day three of the fourth test in Manchester.
U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro says the major multination military training exercise Talisman Sabre in Australia sends a message to China that America’s allies are cooperating to defend their security and democratic values.
A former principal of an Australian Jewish school will be sentenced on Aug. 24 after being convicted of sexually abusing two students.
So much was happening when Mary Fowler made her Women’s World Cup debut in Australia’s opening 1-0 win over Ireland.
Matildas supporters streamed toward Sydney’s Central Station chanting “Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi!”
Opener Zak Crawley has hit a rapid 189 as England dominated the second day of the fourth Ashes test to take a 67-run lead over Australia with six wickets left at stumps.