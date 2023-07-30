Auto Racing
Chris Buescher has stamped himself as a driver to reckon with as NASCAR’s Cup Series heads into the postseason.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has produced a typically strong final lap to take pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix for the third straight year.
Justin Allgaier won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway in double overtime for his first victory in 26 starts at the famed track.
IndyCar points leader Alex Palou says he remains focused on his quest to earn his second career championship despite facing a lawsuit in the United Kingdom over his reported decision to not honor is agreement to leave Chip Ganassi Racing after the 2023 season to join McLaren racing.
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo will miss this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after fracturing his left hand Friday in a crash during practice ahead of the Formula One race.
There’s sure to be high drama at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night. Maybe even more than usual.
The NASCAR Cup Series has one race left to set the field for the 16-driver playoffs. William Byron did the drivers needing to win no favors by running away with the race at Watkins Glen.
NASCAR and Netflix have announced a partnership for a documentary series that will offer an in-depth look at the 2023 Cup Series Playoffs.
William Byron dominated the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen International and notched his Cup Series-leading fifth victory of the season.
Denny Hamlin will start from the pole at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. It’s the third time the NASCAR driver will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag at a road course this season.
Chase Elliott’s best shot at making the NASCAR playoffs appears to be this weekend at Watkins Glen. The 2020 Cup Series champion has two wins at the 14-turn road course in upstate New York.
Martin Truex Jr. has won at Sonoma Raceway for the fourth time. He passed Chase Elliott for the lead after a late restart and held off Kyle Busch for his second NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season.
Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.
SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Chase Elliott is back from his suspension with an urgency to get in the win column and a few regrets about the state of his season so far.
NASCAR’s entry for the 24 Hours of Le Mans at last got racing Saturday after NBA superstar LeBron James waved the French flag to start the most iconic sports car race in the world.
Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance that is aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer “into the racing business.”
LE MANS, France (AP) — The engine of the Chevrolet Camaro has a distinct growl that cannot go unnoticed even among the most elite sports cars in the world at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
One of the top sports car racers in the world will make his NASCAR debut when Kamui Kobayashi drives for Toyota on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in August.
NBA superstar LeBron James has been named the official starter for the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend.
LE MANS, France (AP) — Roger Penske won the Indianapolis 500 on a Sunday and celebrated Josef Newgarden’s thrilling win as if it was the first for Team Penske, not a record-stretching 19th for The Captain.
Max Verstappen of Red Bull has won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position to strengthen his hold on the Formula One championship.
OYAMA, Japan (AP) — In a sprawling circuit near Mount Fuji, a humble Corolla running on liquid hydrogen has made its racing debut, part of a move to bring the futuristic technology into the racing world and to demonstrate Toyota’s resolve to develop green vehicles.
Ryan Blaney pulled away late to win the rescheduled Coca-Cola 600 on Monday at Charlotte Speedway, giving team owner Roger Penske a sweep of the Memorial Day weekend’s top races in the United States.
Denny Hamlin called for NASCAR to suspend Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott after a wreck involving both drivers on Monday at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Fernando Alonso has five podiums in six races in a remarkable season for Aston Martin yet still feels he’s no closer to catching Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s lights-to-flag victory at the Monaco Grand Prix gave the Red Bull driver his fourth victory of the season and extended his championship lead.
Josef Newgarden won his first Indianapolis 500 with an audacious pass of defending race winner Marcus Ericsson in a 2.5-mile sprint to the finish.
Alex Palou is the pole sitter and IndyCar points leader headed into the Indianapolis 500. The Spaniard is performing at a high level despite his rocky future.
Cup Series points leader William Byron will start on the pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 after qualifying was rained out at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Jimmie Johnson says he’s never felt more ill-prepared for a race heading into Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600.
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen produced a superb final lap to take pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix and deny Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso his first pole in 11 years.