Auto Racing
Chris Buescher, center, celebrates in Victory Lane with his crew members after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
AUTO RACING: Buescher the NASCAR Cup Series favorite? Verstappen in F1, Palou in IndyCar in command
Chris Buescher has stamped himself as a driver to reckon with as NASCAR’s Cup Series heads into the postseason.
 
Scott Dixon celebrates after winning an IndyCar auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Madison, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Scott Dixon wins Bommarito 500, ending Josef Newgarden’s five-race oval winning streak
 
Chris Buescher celebrates on top of his car after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Recent winners Chris Buescher and William Byron open NASCAR playoffs as unwitting favorites
 
Chris Buescher, center, celebrates in Victory Lane with his crew members after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Buescher wins at Daytona, eliminating Elliott and helping Wallace land final NASCAR playoff berth
 
Kurt Busch, front, gets a hug from his brother, Kyle Busch, after announcing his retirement before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Former Cup Series champ Kurt Busch formally retires while still recovering from concussion
 
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Verstappen eyes ninth straight F1 win after another Dutch GP pole. Norris second fastest
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has produced a typically strong final lap to take pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix for the third straight year.
 
Justin Allgaier (7); Sam Mayer (1); Chandler Smith (16); Ty Gibbs (19) and Austin Hill (21) battle for position during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Justin Allgaier wins for 1st time in 26 starts at Daytona in NASCAR Xfinity Series
Justin Allgaier won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway in double overtime for his first victory in 26 starts at the famed track.
 
IndyCar leader Alex Palou being sued by McLaren in UK. Spaniard focused on winning championship
IndyCar points leader Alex Palou says he remains focused on his quest to earn his second career championship despite facing a lawsuit in the United Kingdom over his reported decision to not honor is agreement to leave Chip Ganassi Racing after the 2023 season to join McLaren racing.
 
CAPTION CORRECTS ID - Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda of Scuderia AlphaTauri and Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Scuderia AlphaTauri arrive in the paddock ahead of the first practice session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Daniel Ricciardo to miss Dutch GP after fracturing his hand in a crash during practice
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo will miss this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after fracturing his left hand Friday in a crash during practice ahead of the Formula One race.
 
Daniel Suarez stops in pit row during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
High drama on Daytona’s high banks as 17 drivers vie for NASCAR’s final postseason spot
There’s sure to be high drama at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night. Maybe even more than usual.
 
William Byron points skyward following a win in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
AUTO RACING: Daytona offers last chance for Elliott to make playoffs; open-wheelers back in action
The NASCAR Cup Series has one race left to set the field for the 16-driver playoffs. William Byron did the drivers needing to win no favors by running away with the race at Watkins Glen.
 
NASCAR, Netflix partner on documentary series offering in-depth look at the 2023 championship race
NASCAR and Netflix have announced a partnership for a documentary series that will offer an in-depth look at the 2023 Cup Series Playoffs.
 
Current points leader William Byron looks on during ceremonies before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Skip Rowland)
William Byron dominates at Watkins Glen for his Cup Series-leading fifth victory of the season
William Byron dominated the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen International and notched his Cup Series-leading fifth victory of the season.
 
Denny Hamlin drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Denny Hamlin wins pole for NASCAR race at Watkins Glen, his 3rd at road course this season
Denny Hamlin will start from the pole at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. It’s the third time the NASCAR driver will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag at a road course this season.
 
Chase Elliott looks on before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Another win at the Glen? Chase Elliott banking on road-course success to make NASCAR playoffs
Chase Elliott’s best shot at making the NASCAR playoffs appears to be this weekend at Watkins Glen. The 2020 Cup Series champion has two wins at the 14-turn road course in upstate New York.
 
Martin Truex Jr. holds the trophy after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Sonoma Raceway, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Sonoma, Calif. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)
Martin Truex Jr. surges to 4th career Sonoma Raceway victory
Martin Truex Jr. has won at Sonoma Raceway for the fourth time. He passed Chase Elliott for the lead after a late restart and held off Kyle Busch for his second NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season.
 
Ferrari AF Corse car driven by Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi from Italy and James Calado from Britain races during the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race in Le Mans, western France, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzales)
Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50-year absence
Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.
 
Chase Elliott (9) competes during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Chase Elliott’s return highlights NASCAR Cup racers’ stop at Sonoma road course
SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Chase Elliott is back from his suspension with an urgency to get in the win column and a few regrets about the state of his season so far.
 
Cars race during the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race, in Le Mans, western France, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)
‘Le Monster’ takes on Le Mans in NASCAR takeover of iconic race
NASCAR’s entry for the 24 Hours of Le Mans at last got racing Saturday after NBA superstar LeBron James waved the French flag to start the most iconic sports car race in the world.
 
This image provided by Campbell Marketing shows the new Ford Mustang GT3 race car, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Le Mans, France. Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer “into the racing business.” (Drew Gibson/Campbell Marketing via AP)
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance that is aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer “into the racing business.”
 
A replica of NASCAR’s Garage 56 Hendrick Motorsports entry is displayed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in Le Mans, France, Thursday, June 8, 2023. NASCAR has arrived at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and even though its a specialized entry that can't race for the win, just being part of the biggest endurance race in the world has the industry buzzing to be part of the global stage. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer)
NASCAR and its growling Next Gen car take over Le Mans, looking to make statement on a global stage
LE MANS, France (AP) — The engine of the Chevrolet Camaro has a distinct growl that cannot go unnoticed even among the most elite sports cars in the world at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
 
FILE - The Toyota Gazoo Racing's winner drivers Mike Conway of Britain, Kamui Kobayashi of Japan and Jose Maria Lopez of Argentina, and the second placed drivers Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland, Kazuki Nakajima of Japan and Brendon Hartley of New Zeland celebrate on the podium of the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race in Le Mans, France, on Aug. 22, 2021. The world's most famous endurance race will be open to hydrogen-powered cars starting in 2026, Pierre Fillon, the president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, said Saturday, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
Kobayashi to make NASCAR debut as 1st Japanese driver to race with Toyota in Cup Series
One of the top sports car racers in the world will make his NASCAR debut when Kamui Kobayashi drives for Toyota on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in August.
 
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after being fouled in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series against the Denver Nuggets Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
LeBron James named honorary starter for 24 Hours of Le Mans
NBA superstar LeBron James has been named the official starter for the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend.
 
Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske delivers the command "ladies and gentlemen start your engines" before the start of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Column: Penske rolls into Le Mans on top of motor sports seeking evasive 1st win
LE MANS, France (AP) — Roger Penske won the Indianapolis 500 on a Sunday and celebrated Josef Newgarden’s thrilling win as if it was the first for Team Penske, not a record-stretching 19th for The Captain.
 
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Verstappen wins Spanish GP from pole for 40th career victory
Max Verstappen of Red Bull has won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position to strengthen his hold on the Formula One championship.
 
In this photo released by Toyota Motor Corp., Toyota’s Corolla racing car powered by liquid hydrogen runs on the racing course during a 24-hour race at Fuji International Speedway in Oyama town, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of Tokyo, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The hydrogen-fueled Corolla has made its racing debut, part of a move to bring the futuristic technology into the racing world and to demonstrate Toyota’s resolve to develop green vehicles. (Toyota Motor Corp. via AP)
Toyota debuts hydrogen-fueled Corolla race car as auto racing begins shift away from gas guzzlers
OYAMA, Japan (AP) — In a sprawling circuit near Mount Fuji, a humble Corolla running on liquid hydrogen has made its racing debut, part of a move to bring the futuristic technology into the racing world and to demonstrate Toyota’s resolve to develop green vehicles.
 
Ryan Blaney smiles in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Blaney wins Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte to end winless drought
Ryan Blaney pulled away late to win the rescheduled Coca-Cola 600 on Monday at Charlotte Speedway, giving team owner Roger Penske a sweep of the Memorial Day weekend’s top races in the United States.
 
Denny Hamlin (11) crashes on the front stretch during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Hamlin calls for NASCAR to suspend Elliott after crash at Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin called for NASCAR to suspend Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott after a wreck involving both drivers on Monday at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
 
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain, left, is presented his second place trophy by Monaco's Princess Charlene during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Alonso feels he’s far from catching F1 leader Verstappen despite his own remarkable form
Fernando Alonso has five podiums in six races in a remarkable season for Aston Martin yet still feels he’s no closer to catching Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
 
First place, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, celebrates on the podium with second place, Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain, right, at the finish of the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Verstappen wins Monaco GP to extend F1 championship lead; Alonso 2nd ahead of Ocon
Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s lights-to-flag victory at the Monaco Grand Prix gave the Red Bull driver his fourth victory of the season and extended his championship lead.
 
Josef Newgarden celebrates with his team and car owner Roger Penske, left, after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Josef Newgarden wins his first Indy 500, gives Roger Penske his 19th victory
Josef Newgarden won his first Indianapolis 500 with an audacious pass of defending race winner Marcus Ericsson in a 2.5-mile sprint to the finish.
 
Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, left, jokes with Alex Palou, of Spain, during the drivers meeting for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Palou balances plans with Ganassi vs. McLaren as Spaniard tries to win Indy 500
Alex Palou is the pole sitter and IndyCar points leader headed into the Indianapolis 500. The Spaniard is performing at a high level despite his rocky future.
 
Byron starts on pole for Coca-Cola 600 after qualifying canceled; Xfinity Series race postponed
Cup Series points leader William Byron will start on the pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 after qualifying was rained out at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
 
FILE - Jimmie Johnson runs laps during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Jimmie Johnson has won eight Cup Series races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, more than any driver in the history of the sport. Yet, he said he’s “never felt more ill prepared for a race” in his life heading into the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 28, 2023.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Jimmie Johnson says he’s never felt more ill-prepared for a race entering Coca-Cola 600
Jimmie Johnson says he’s never felt more ill-prepared for a race heading into Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600.
 
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, speaks with Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain at the end of the Formula One qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Saturday, May 27, 2023. The Formula One race will be held on Sunday with Verstappen at pole position. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Verstappen takes pole for Monaco Grand Prix ahead of Alonso as Perez crashes
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen produced a superb final lap to take pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix and deny Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso his first pole in 11 years.
 