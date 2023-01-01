Jimmy Buffett dies
Burning Man flooding
Escaped murderer spotted
Bill Richardson dies
YouTuber Ruby Franke charged
Ben Wooldridge
Wooldridge throws for 3 TDs and runs for a 4th to power Louisiana past Northwestern State, 38-13
Ben Wooldridge threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth to power Louisiana to a 38-13 season-opening win over Northwestern State.
 