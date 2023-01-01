BIA
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The Frenchman fared better in the first week. The Norwegian nailed it in the second.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The howling wind blew snow across the Olympic biathlon range and sent bullets veering off target, forcing most athletes to take multiple penalty laps.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The Boe brothers packed a 1-3 punch on the Olympic biathlon course.
Johannes Thingnes Boe, the younger of the Norwegian siblings, won gold Saturday in the sprint race.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway put in the best performance of her career when it mattered the most — on an Olympic stage, for an Olympic gold medal.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The snow squeaks under their skis as Olympic athletes spin their arms in a wind-milling motion and hop up and down in place to keep warm, their noses and cheeks covered in strips of colored tape as mist rises from their buff-covered faces.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The United States has won medals in every sport at the Winter Olympics except one: biathlon.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Swedish cross-country skier Stina Nilsson was at the top of her game after winning four medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, followed by a World Cup sprint title and two gold medals at the world championships in 2019.
ZHANGJAIKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway moved ahead of his French and Russian rivals in the final meters of the mixed relay to take gold Saturday in the first biathlon race of the Beijing Olympics.