Quentin Fillon Maillet of France (1) greets Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway after the men's 15-kilometer mass start biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Epic Olympic battle highlights biathlon at Beijing Games
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The Frenchman fared better in the first week. The Norwegian nailed it in the second.
 
Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway crosses the finish line in the men's 15-kilometer mass start biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Boe, Braisaz-Bouchet handle conditions, win Olympic golds
 
Elvira Oeberg of Sweden crosses the finish line in first during the women's 4x6-kilometer relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Sweden takes Olympic gold in 4-woman biathlon relay
 
From left, Sturla Holm Laegreid, Tarjei Boe, Johannes Thingnes Boe and Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway pose after their first place finish during the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Norway takes Olympic gold medal in biathlon team relay
 
Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold of Norway is helped off the track after the women's 10-kilometer pursuit race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Biathlete who collapsed at end of Olympic race heads home
 
Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway skis during the women's 10-kilometer pursuit race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Roeiseland, Fillon Maillet win Olympic gold in pursuit races
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The howling wind blew snow across the Olympic biathlon range and sent bullets veering off target, forcing most athletes to take multiple penalty laps.
 
Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway crosses the finish line during the men's 10-kilometer sprint competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Norwegian brothers win gold, bronze in Olympic biathlon
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The Boe brothers packed a 1-3 punch on the Olympic biathlon course.

Johannes Thingnes Boe, the younger of the Norwegian siblings, won gold Saturday in the sprint race.
 
Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway skis during the women's 7.5-kilometer sprint competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Norway’s Roeiseland shoots her way to Olympic sprint gold
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway put in the best performance of her career when it mattered the most — on an Olympic stage, for an Olympic gold medal.
 
Clare Egan takes target practice before the 4x6-kilometer mixed relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Cold front in mountain Olympic venues tough for athletes
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The snow squeaks under their skis as Olympic athletes spin their arms in a wind-milling motion and hop up and down in place to keep warm, their noses and cheeks covered in strips of colored tape as mist rises from their buff-covered faces.
 
Denise Herrmann of Germany, left, competes during the women's 12.5km mass start race at the biathlon World Cup in Anterselva, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Herrmann wins Olympic gold in biathlon’s individual race
And it took eight years.
 
Members of the United States team are seen during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
American biathletes still on the hunt for Olympic medal
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The United States has won medals in every sport at the Winter Olympics except one: biathlon.
 
FILE - Second placed Sweden's Stina Nilsson celebrates on the podium after the cross-country ski, women's World Cup sprint event, in Planica, Slovenia, Dec. 21, 2019. Nilsson was at the top of her game after winning four medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics and two World Championship titles in 2019. But Nilsson shocked the Nordic community when she announced in 2020 that she was leaving one of the strongest cross country teams in the world to try her hand at biathlon. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)
Swedish XC skier switches to biathlon, makes Olympic team
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Swedish cross-country skier Stina Nilsson was at the top of her game after winning four medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, followed by a World Cup sprint title and two gold medals at the world championships in 2019.
 
Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway reacts after winning the biathlon 4x6-kilometer mixed relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Norway takes Olympic gold in 3-way sprint in biathlon relay
ZHANGJAIKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway moved ahead of his French and Russian rivals in the final meters of the mixed relay to take gold Saturday in the first biathlon race of the Beijing Olympics.
 