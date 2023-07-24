Child killer sentenced to life
Tropical Storm Hilary
Trump will skip debate
See a movie for $4
Back to school
Biaggio Ali Walsh
Biaggio Ali Walsh hits a punching bag while training ahead of his return to the Professional Fighters League, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. Ali Walsh can't wait to fight, and gets the next chance in his young MMA career Wednesday on a PFL card at Madison Square Garden, where his grandfather participated in some major events.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Muhammad Ali’s grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he’s an MMA fighter
Biaggio Ali Walsh used to think about fighting only when someone wanted to see if the grandson of “The Greatest” was any good himself.
 