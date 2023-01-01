Updates: Morocco earthquake
TCU quarterback Chandler Morris (4) runs for a touchdown against Nicholls State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Nowell’s TD on blocked punt sparks TCU to 41-6 romp over Nicholls
Blake Nowell returned a blocked punt 24 yards for a touchdown, Chandler Morris threw for 263 yards with two TDs and TCU beat FCS team Nicholls 41-6.
 