Israel-Hamas war
Solar eclipse
Oregon football
France on alert after stabbing
Louisiana governor’s race

Blake Stenstrom

Brown rallies from 14 points down in fourth quarter, defeats Princeton 28-27 in overtime
Jake Willcox connected with Mark Mahoney for the tying touchdown in the final minute of regulation, Nate Lussier threw the winning TD pass in overtime, and Brown defeated Princeton 28-27.
 