Brendan Hall

Gronowski accounts for 3 TDs; defending national champion South Dakota St. beats Montana St. 20-16
Mark Gronowski accounted for three second-half touchdowns, including a 35-yard scoring pass to Griffin Wilde with 1:30 to play, and defending FCS national champion South Dakota State beat Montana State 20-16.
 