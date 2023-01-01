Updates: Morocco earthquake
Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis (12) looks to pass against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Griffis throws for 2 TDs as Wake Forest beats Vanderbilt 36-20 in game delayed two hours
Mitch Griffis threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns, Brendon Harris returned a fumble 31 yards for a touchdown against his former team, and Wake Forest held off Vanderbilt 36-20 on Saturday in a game delayed two hours by lightning.
 