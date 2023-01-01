Trump praises Jan. 6
Top Republican debate moments
Prigozhin’s many sides
Biker bar shooting
Fukushima: China bans Japanese seafood
Brian Newberry
FILE - Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt lines up during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against the Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Joe Alt was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
No. 13 Notre Dame and Navy head to Ireland for season opener, each looking for a fast start
Notre Dame and Navy will open their seasons Saturday in Dublin, Ireland. Both teams are looking for a fast start.
 