Brock Faber

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber, front left, is congratulated for his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Wild beat Panthers 2-0 behind Brock Faber’s first NHL goal, 41 saves by Filip Gustavsson
Brock Faber got his first NHL goal in the first period and Filip Gustavsson stopped 41 shots for a season-opening shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the Florida Panthers 2-0.
 