North Carolina State quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) runs the ball behind the block of Demarcus Jones II (28) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Louisville in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Louisville uses defense to stay unbeaten, top N.C. State 13-10 with late field goal
Brock Travelstead drilled a 53-yard field goal with 5:32 remaining and Louisville remained undefeated by beating North Carolina State 13-10 by not allowing a second-half point Friday night.
 