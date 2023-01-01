US Open Tennis
Motorcycle riders hold a caravan to protest the increase in gas prices in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Thousands take to Colombia’s streets to protest 50% increase in gasoline prices
Thousands of protesters on cars and motorbikes have taken to the streets of Colombia’s main cities to reject recent hikes in gasoline prices that have drastically increased the price of fuel in the South American country.
 