Minnesota running back Darius Taylor (1) is tackled by Northwestern linebacker Xander Mueller (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Bryant throws TD to Mangieri in OT as Northwestern beats Minnesota 37-34
Ben Bryant threw a 25-yard touchdown to Charlie Mangieri in overtime, Bryce Kirtz set a career high with 215 yards receiving and caught two TDs, and Northwestern rallied from 21 down to beat Minnesota 37-34.
 