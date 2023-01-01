Michigan State suspends coach
US Open men’s finals
NFL Sunday Ticket
Spanish soccer president resigns
Morocco earthquake
Charlie Robison
FILE - Country music artist Charlie Robison poses for a photo in Nashville, Tenn., June 30, 2009. Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after a medical procedure left him unable to sing, has died. A family representative says Robison died at a hospital in San Antonio after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 59. (AP Photo/Ed Rode, File)
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after a medical procedure left him unable to sing, has died.
 