China
Cities across China have opened their air raid shelters to offer residents relief from the heat as unusually high temperatures across parts of the country started claiming lives.
Wall Street edged lower following a rally that sent it roaring 16% higher for the year so far. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Wednesday, edging down from its highest level since April 2022.
A troubled new power plant leaves Jordan in debt to China, raising concerns over Beijing’s influence
The $2.1 billion power plant — the biggest private sector project in Jordan — has fueled tensions between Beijing and the resource-poor kingdom.
Asian stock markets are lower after a survey showed Chinese industrial activity weakening. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated Wednesday.
China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high-tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing this week.
President Vladimir Putin says the Russian people are “united as never before,” seeking to project confidence in the wake of a short-lived revolt while participating in a meeting of an international organization that offered him a sympathetic audience.
The European Union’s climate chief has expressed concern over the expansion of China’s coal industry, with the building of new coal-fired plants.
China’s defense minister has reaffirmed military relations with Russia during a meeting with the head of the Russian navy.
US recommends Americans reconsider traveling to China due to arbitrary law enforcement and exit bans
The U.S. is recommending Americans reconsider traveling to China because of arbitrary law enforcement, exit bans and the risk of wrongful detentions.
Flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from a sweltering heat wave.
President Vladimir Putin will participate this week in his first multilateral summit since an armed rebellion rattled Russia.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing Thursday in an effort to thaw U.S.-China relations, a Treasury official said.
Five-time defending champion Japan has produced another commanding performance at the women’s basketball Asia Cup with a heavy 88-52 defeat of New Zealand in the semifinals.
June 23-29, 2023
Muslims gather in the early morning to offer prayers in mosques and celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice.
Muslims gather in the early morning to offer prayers in mosques and celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice.
Shares are mixed in Asia after China reported slower factory activity in June due to weaker consumer spending and export demand.
Experts say US immigration law already bars members of a Communist Party from becoming citizens or green card holders, but they say Trump might run into legal trouble if he tried to implement a blanket exclusion of all communists or Marxists.
Threatened by possible shortages of lithium for electric car batteries, automakers are racing to lock in supplies of the once-obscure “white gold” in a politically and environmentally fraught competition from China to Nevada to Chile.
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is criticizing former President Donald Trump for being too friendly to China during his time in office while also warning that weak support for Ukraine would “only encourage” China to invade Taiwan.
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has discussed his country’s interest in boosting economic ties with China during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has received an invitation for an official visit to China but didn’t disclose whether or when the trip would take place.
China’s muted reaction to the Wagner mercenary group uprising against Russia’s military belies Beijing’s growing anxieties over the war in Ukraine and how this affects the global balance of power.
Four people have died and three others are missing after landslides hit a county in China’s southwestern Sichuan province, leading authorities to evacuate more than 900 people.
A U.S. aircraft carrier and two guided missile cruisers are visiting Vietnam in a rare port call that comes as the United States and China increasingly vie for influence in Southeast Asia.
Russia says China threw its support behind President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to stabilize the country after an aborted rebellion against the Kremlin by an army of mercenaries.
Conservatives in Congress are anxious to counter China, which is America’s leading economic adversary.
The U.S. Justice Department has filed criminal charges against four Chinese companies and eight individuals for allegedly trafficking the chemicals used to make the highly addictive painkiller fentanyl in the United States and Mexico.
A Chinese city government says an explosion at a steel mill has killed four people and left five hospitalized with injuries.
A disbarred Chinese human rights lawyer has been forced to move 13 times in two months as part of a pattern of harassment against him and three other prominent rights advocates in Beijing that is further squeezing China’s battered civil rights community.
A Congressional report published Thursday offered a blistering critique of popular Chinese retailers Temu and Shein, with lawmakers accusing the latter of failing to maintain “even the façade of a meaningful compliance program” to deter forced labor from its supply chains.
The French government says that Zambia has reached a deal with China and several other government creditors to restructure $6.3 billion in loans.
A U.S. Coast Guard ship sailed through the Taiwan Strait a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken completed a trip to Beijing during which he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in a move that Chinese authorities called “public hype.”