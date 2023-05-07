This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
China
Children wearing sun hats and carrying an umbrella pose for a souvenir photo near the Forbidden City on a sweltering day in Beijing, Friday, July 7, 2023. Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Chinese cities open air raid shelters for heat relief as extreme temperatures lead to deaths
Cities across China have opened their air raid shelters to offer residents relief from the heat as unusually high temperatures across parts of the country started claiming lives.
 
Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
US Treasury chief Yellen and China’s No. 2 aim for improved communication after trade disputes
 
FILE - Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, March 8, 2023. Pope Francis travels to the periphery of Roman Catholicism this summer when he becomes the first pontiff to visit Mongolia, a central Asian nation squeezed between Russia and China with just 1,500 Catholics. The Sept. 1-4 schedule released on Thursday, July 6, 2023, is light by papal standards, and includes a full day of rest upon arrival, which appears to be a concession to the 86-year-old pope’s recent health issues. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
Pope Francis’ trip to Mongolia in September will be closely watched by Russia and China
 
FILE - Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare reviews an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Oct. 9, 2019. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Sogavare will visit China next week, highlighting the accelerating contest between Beijing and Washington for influence in the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Visit by Solomon Islands leader to Beijing underscores rising China-US rivalry in South Pacific
 
FILE - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a joint press conference with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic following their meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Feb. 26, 2020. China on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, dismissed criticism of racially tinged comments by its top diplomat, who said Europeans and Americans are incapable of distinguishing among Chinese, Koreans and Japanese. “No matter how yellow you dye your hair, or how sharp you make your nose, you’ll never turn into a European or American, you’ll never turn into a Westerner," said Wang Yi, a former foreign minister who now heads the ruling Communist Party's foreign affairs commission. (Roman Pilipey/Pool Photo via AP, File)
China dismisses criticism of top diplomat’s comments appearing to push for race-based alliance
 
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/5/2023
Wall Street edged lower following a rally that sent it roaring 16% higher for the year so far. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Wednesday, edging down from its highest level since April 2022.
 
Attarat power plant is seen Wednesday, June 7, 2023, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Amman, Jordan. The $2.1 billion Attarat power plant that began officially operating on May 26 has fueled tensions between Beijing and the resource-poor kingdom and set off an international legal battle. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)
A troubled new power plant leaves Jordan in debt to China, raising concerns over Beijing’s influence
The $2.1 billion power plant — the biggest private sector project in Jordan — has fueled tensions between Beijing and the resource-poor kingdom.
 
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Asian stock markets sank Wednesday after a survey showed Chinese industrial activity weakening. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Stock market today: Asia sinks after survey shows China activity weakening
Asian stock markets are lower after a survey showed Chinese industrial activity weakening. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated Wednesday.
 
FILE - A Chinese microchip is seen through a microscope set up at the booth for the state-controlled Tsinghua Unigroup project which is aimed at driving China's semiconductor ambitions during the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, China, on May 17, 2018. China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high-tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to Beijing this week. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
China restricts exports of high-tech metals in a slap at Washington ahead of Yellen’s visit
China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high-tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing this week.
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a signing ceremony during a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council via videoconference at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin says Russia is ‘united as never before’ during Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting
President Vladimir Putin says the Russian people are “united as never before,” seeking to project confidence in the wake of a short-lived revolt while participating in a meeting of an international organization that offered him a sympathetic audience.
 
FILE - Smoke billows from chimneys of the cooling towers of a coal-fired power plant in Dadong, Shanxi province, China, Dec. 3, 2009. Frans Timmermans, the European Union’s climate chief, expressed concern over the expansion of China’s coal industry at a conference in Beijing on Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
EU climate chief is concerned over the expansion of the coal industry in China
The European Union’s climate chief has expressed concern over the expansion of China’s coal industry, with the building of new coal-fired plants.
 
China’s defense minister and Russia’s navy chief meet for 1st military talks since Wagner revolt
China’s defense minister has reaffirmed military relations with Russia during a meeting with the head of the Russian navy.
 
Travelers walk along a concourse at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. China in December lifted its strict "zero-COVID" policy, letting loose a wave of pent-up travel desire, particularly around China's most important time for family gatherings, referred to in China as the Spring Festival, that may be the only time in the year when urban workers return to their hometowns. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
US recommends Americans reconsider traveling to China due to arbitrary law enforcement and exit bans
The U.S. is recommending Americans reconsider traveling to China because of arbitrary law enforcement, exit bans and the risk of wrongful detentions.
 
FILE - A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Employers in Beijing were ordered Thursday, July 6, by the government to stop outdoor work after scorching summer heat in the Chinese capital was forecast to reach 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Flooding displaces 10,000 around China as Beijing gets a relative respite from sweltering heat
Flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from a sweltering heat wave.
 
FILE- Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, gestures while speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Sept. 16, 2022. Putin will this week participate in his first multilateral summit since an armed rebellion rattled Russia. Analysts say his participation at a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Tuesday is an opportunity to show he is in control after a short-lived insurrection by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. . (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Putin will speak with leaders of China and India in his first summit since the Wagner insurrection
President Vladimir Putin will participate this week in his first multilateral summit since an armed rebellion rattled Russia.
 
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing regarding the state of the international financial system at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is making a long-awaited trip to China this week
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing Thursday in an effort to thaw U.S.-China relations, a Treasury official said.
 
Japan's Stephanie Mawuli, centre, runs between New Zealand's Penina Davidson, left, and Akiene Tera, right during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Japan crushes New Zealand to set up Asia Cup final against China
Five-time defending champion Japan has produced another commanding performance at the women’s basketball Asia Cup with a heavy 88-52 defeat of New Zealand in the semifinals.
 
Muslims gather early morning to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid or Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
June 23-29, 2023

Muslims gather in the early morning to offer prayers in mosques and celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice.
 
Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 30, 2023. Shares were mixed Friday in Asia after China reported slower factory activity in June due to weaker consumer spending and export demand. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after China reports weaker manufacturing in June
Shares are mixed in Asia after China reported slower factory activity in June due to weaker consumer spending and export demand.
 
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Oakland County Republican Party's Lincoln Day Dinner, June 25, 2023, in Novi, Mich. Trump vowed over the weekend to prevent “all communists and all Marxists” from using the U.S. immigration system to enter the country. Is that currently an issue, and how would such an order interact with current immigration law? (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Trump wants to keep ‘communists’ and ‘Marxists’ out of the US. Here’s what the law says
Experts say US immigration law already bars members of a Communist Party from becoming citizens or green card holders, but they say Trump might run into legal trouble if he tried to implement a blanket exclusion of all communists or Marxists.

 
Attendees look at the electric Han EV sedan from Chinese automaker BYD during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai, on April 19, 2023. Threatened by possible shortages of lithium for electric car batteries, automakers are racing to lock in supplies of the once-obscure "white gold" in a politically and environmentally fraught competition from China to Nevada to Chile. General Motors Co. and the parent company of China's BYD Auto Ltd. went straight to the source and bought stakes in lithium miners, a rare step in an industry that relies on outside vendors for copper and other raw materials. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Threatened by shortages, electric car makers race for supplies of lithium for batteries
Threatened by possible shortages of lithium for electric car batteries, automakers are racing to lock in supplies of the once-obscure “white gold” in a politically and environmentally fraught competition from China to Nevada to Chile.
 
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks at American Enterprise Institute, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Washington. Haley is criticizing former President Donald Trump for being too friendly to China during his time in office while also warning that weak support for Ukraine would “only encourage” China to invade Taiwan. Haley said in a speech at the American Enterprise Institute on Tuesday that Trump was “almost singularly focused” on the U.S.-China trade relationship but ultimately did “too little about the rest of the Chinese threat.”(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Haley says Trump did ‘too little’ about China threats, warns of global conflict if Ukraine falls
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is criticizing former President Donald Trump for being too friendly to China during his time in office while also warning that weak support for Ukraine would “only encourage” China to invade Taiwan.
 
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Shen Hong/Xinhua via AP)
New Zealand Prime Minister Hipkins visits China to boost economic ties
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has discussed his country’s interest in boosting economic ties with China during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, talks with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, left, during the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 25, 2023.(Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
Netanyahu says China has invited him for a state visit
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has received an invitation for an official visit to China but didn’t disclose whether or when the trip would take place.
 
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at the opening ceremony of the Year of Chinese tourism in Russia, in the Kremlin in Moscow, Friday, March 22, 2013. China's muted reaction to the Wagner mercenary group uprising against Russia's military belies Beijing's growing anxieties over the war in Ukraine and how this affects the global balance of power. (AP Photo/Sergei Ilnitsky, Pool, File)
In China, a muted reaction to the revolt in Russia belies anxiety over war, global balance of power
China’s muted reaction to the Wagner mercenary group uprising against Russia’s military belies Beijing’s growing anxieties over the war in Ukraine and how this affects the global balance of power.
 
In this aerial photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a landslide site is seen in Miansi Township of Wenchuan County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Several people were found dead and others remained missing after landslides hit a county in China's southwestern Sichuan province on Tuesday, leading to authorities evacuating more than 900 people. (Xinhua via AP)
4 dead, 900 evacuated after landslides triggered by flash floods in southwest China
Four people have died and three others are missing after landslides hit a county in China’s southwestern Sichuan province, leading authorities to evacuate more than 900 people.
 
In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, the United States and Vietnam national ensigns are raised in unison on the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a port visit, Sunday, June 25, 2023. The American aircraft carrier made a port call in Vietnam on Sunday — a rare visit by one of the U.S. Navy’s biggest ships that comes as Washington and Beijing both step up efforts to bolster ties with Southeast Asian nations.(Mass Communication 3rd Class Eric Stanton/U.S. Navy via AP)
US aircraft carrier makes Da Nang port call as America looks to strengthen ties with Vietnam
A U.S. aircraft carrier and two guided missile cruisers are visiting Vietnam in a rare port call that comes as the United States and China increasingly vie for influence in Southeast Asia.
 
Russia says China backs its efforts to stabilize the country after mercenary rebellion
Russia says China threw its support behind President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to stabilize the country after an aborted rebellion against the Kremlin by an army of mercenaries.
 
FILE - Packages are seen stacked on the doorstep of a residence, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Upper Darby, Pa. Conservatives anxious to counter the U.S.’s leading economic adversary have set their sights on a top trade priority for labor unions and progressives: cracking down on the deluge of duty-free packages coming in from China. The changing political dynamic could have major ramifications for small businesses and consumers importing products from China valued at less than $800. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Packages from China are surging into the United States. Some say $800 duty-free limit was a mistake
Conservatives in Congress are anxious to counter China, which is America’s leading economic adversary.
 
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference with U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, left, and Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco, right, to announce arrests and disruptions of the fentanyl precursor chemical supply chain on Friday, June 23, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
US launches prosecutions of Chinese companies on charges of trafficking fentanyl ingredients
The U.S. Justice Department has filed criminal charges against four Chinese companies and eight individuals for allegedly trafficking the chemicals used to make the highly addictive painkiller fentanyl in the United States and Mexico.
 
An explosion at a Chinese steel mill kills 4 and injures 5
A Chinese city government says an explosion at a steel mill has killed four people and left five hospitalized with injuries.
 
Wang Quanzhang and his wife Li Wenzu look at their phone and laptop in the dark after power was cut off for their apartment in Beijing's Changping district, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Disbarred human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang has been forced to move 13 times in two months as part of a pattern of harassment against him and three other prominent rights advocates in Beijing that is further squeezing the country's battered civil rights community. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Chinese human rights lawyer chased out of 13 homes in 2 months as pressure rises on legal advocates
A disbarred Chinese human rights lawyer has been forced to move 13 times in two months as part of a pattern of harassment against him and three other prominent rights advocates in Beijing that is further squeezing China’s battered civil rights community.
 
Congressional report says there’s an extremely high risk Temu’s supply chains have forced labor
A Congressional report published Thursday offered a blistering critique of popular Chinese retailers Temu and Shein, with lawmakers accusing the latter of failing to maintain “even the façade of a meaningful compliance program” to deter forced labor from its supply chains.
 
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome Hakainde Hichilema, centre, President of Zambia before dinner at the the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday, June 22, 2023. World leaders, heads of international organizations and activists are gathering in Paris for a two-day summit aimed at seeking better responses to tackle poverty and climate change issues by reshaping the global financial system. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Debt-plagued Zambia reaches deal with China, other nations to rework $6.3B in loans, French say
The French government says that Zambia has reached a deal with China and several other government creditors to restructure $6.3 billion in loans.
 
US Coast Guard ship sailed through Taiwan Strait a day after Blinken’s China visit
A U.S. Coast Guard ship sailed through the Taiwan Strait a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken completed a trip to Beijing during which he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in a move that Chinese authorities called “public hype.”
 