Colby Suits
Dozier, Suits lead Houston Christian to 66-0 rout of NAIA foe in Braxton Harris’ debut as coach
Champ Dozier ran for three touchdowns, Colby Suits threw for two, and Houston Christian kicked off the Braxton Harris era with a 66-0 rout of NAIA-member Arkansas Baptist.
 