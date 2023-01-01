College basketball
Kansas basketball player Arterio Morris was charged Friday with one count of rape and dismissed from the Jayhawks’ men’s basketball program.
UConn has announced that center Donovan Clingan injured his right foot in practice this week and is expected to be sidelined for about a month.
Kansas State and Jerome Tang agreed to a new seven-year contract Monday. The deal comes after the men’s basketball coach took a program that had just two returning players and was picked last in the Big 12 to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last season.
Georgetown women’s basketball coach Tasha Butts is taking time away from the team to focus on her health in her ongoing battle against breast cancer the school announced.
Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark has won the 93rd AAU James E. Sullivan Award as the nation’s top collegiate or Olympic athlete.
Tennessee has extended basketball coach Rick Barnes’ contract through the 2027-28 season. That should help ensure he finishes his career with the Volunteers.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard underwent heart surgery Friday but is expected to make a complete recovery. School officials said Dr.
The Maui Invitational will be held in Honolulu this year because of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina, where the tournament usually is played.
An attorney for Kansas guard Arterio Morris says the player has entered a plea deal to end a misdemeanor assault case against him in Texas.
Men’s basketball players at Dartmouth College have become the latest college athletes to attempt to unionize.
The teenage son of University of Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery was found guilty of failure to yield to a pedestrian who later died from injuries suffered in the crash.
St. John’s and Rutgers will play an exhibition game for charity in October to benefit the Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation.
Sue Bird is going back to international basketball. But as an ambassador, not a player. The American great was introduced by FIBA as the global ambassador for the 2026 Women’s Basketball World Cup that will be played in Berlin.
The Maui Invitational has launched an online auction with all proceeds going directly to relief and recovery efforts after the fires that killed at least 115 people on the island.
A person familiar with the situation says LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has agreed to a 10-year contract worth about $32 million.
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes says his wife is regaining movement on her left side following a stroke last month and that he plans to continue with his coaching duties entering preseason practices.
Michigan State and Tennessee will meet in an exhibition basketball game to raise money for relief efforts in the aftermath of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
Southern California men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield says Bronny James is doing well and attending classes after the highly regarded freshman guard went into cardiac arrest during a workout last month.
Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California last month because of a congenital heart defect.
Reggie Chaney, a forward who was part of Houston’s Final Four team in 2021, has died. He was 23. Chaney was found unresponsive in an apartment in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, Arlington police spokesman Tim Ciesco told the Houston Chronicle.
Kansas and Illinois will play a televised basketball exhibition Oct. 29 with the proceeds benefitting the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson’s first two successful seasons have prompted the Hoosiers to increase his pay by $1 million per year.
South Carolina will retire the No. 25 jersey of two-time Southeastern Conference player of the year Tiffany Mitchell.
Iowa will attempt to set the all-time women’s basketball attendance record when it hosts DePaul in an outdoor exhibition at 69,000-seat Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 15.
Clemson and Memphis will play a two-game, home-and-home men’s basketball series starting this December. Clemson announced the series on Tuesday.
Former New Mexico State University basketball coach Greg Heiar says he was made the scapegoat for hazing and other problems within the program that administrators chose to ignore.
Drexel University says men’s basketball player Terrence Butler was found dead in his on-campus apartment on Wednesday. No other details were provided.
Longtime college basketball coach Doc Sadler has been hired as an analyst at Kansas, where he served as the director of basketball operations a decade ago.
Desmon Farmer and Kurt Karis have been promoted to assistants on basketball coach Andy Enfield’s staff at Southern California.
Northwestern says star guard Boo Buie is recovering from surgery after injuring his right hand during a practice. Buie is wearing a plastic brace.
UCLA has promoted Nate Georgeton to assistant on coach Mick Cronin’s basketball staff and added two assistants.