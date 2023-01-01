San Francisco 49ers
Kansas guard Arterio Morris charged with rape, dismissed from men's basketball team
Kansas guard Arterio Morris charged with rape, dismissed from men’s basketball team
Kansas basketball player Arterio Morris was charged Friday with one count of rape and dismissed from the Jayhawks’ men’s basketball program.
 
South Carolina's Dawn Staley has work ahead with a new group of players
South Carolina’s Dawn Staley has work ahead with a new group of players
 
Rutgers, South Carolina women's hoops teams to play exhibition to honor late Nikki McCray-Penson
Rutgers, South Carolina women’s hoops teams to play exhibition to honor late Nikki McCray-Penson
 
NCAA announces details and broadcast plans for inaugural Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament
NCAA announces details and broadcast plans for inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament
 
LSU's Kim Mulkey is publicizing a health scare to promote cardiovascular screening
LSU’s Kim Mulkey is publicizing a health scare to promote cardiovascular screening
 
UConn center Donovan Clingan to miss a month with a foot injury
UConn has announced that center Donovan Clingan injured his right foot in practice this week and is expected to be sidelined for about a month.
 
K-State agrees with hoops coach Jerome Tang on new 7-year contract
Kansas State and Jerome Tang agreed to a new seven-year contract Monday. The deal comes after the men’s basketball coach took a program that had just two returning players and was picked last in the Big 12 to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last season.
 
Georgetown women’s hoops coach Tasha Butts steps away to focus on ongoing battle with breast cancer
Georgetown women’s basketball coach Tasha Butts is taking time away from the team to focus on her health in her ongoing battle against breast cancer the school announced.
 
Caitlin Clark of Iowa wins Sullivan Award as the nation's top collegiate athlete
Caitlin Clark of Iowa wins Sullivan Award as the nation’s top collegiate athlete
Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark has won the 93rd AAU James E. Sullivan Award as the nation’s top collegiate or Olympic athlete.
 
Tennessee extends men's basketball coach Rick Barnes' contract through 2027-28
Tennessee extends men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes’ contract through 2027-28
Tennessee has extended basketball coach Rick Barnes’ contract through the 2027-28 season. That should help ensure he finishes his career with the Volunteers.
 
Michigan coach Juwan Howard undergoes heart surgery but is expected to make full recovery
Michigan coach Juwan Howard undergoes heart surgery but is expected to make full recovery
Michigan coach Juwan Howard underwent heart surgery Friday but is expected to make a complete recovery. School officials said Dr.
 
The Maui Invitational is relocating to Honolulu in the wake of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina
The Maui Invitational is relocating to Honolulu in the wake of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina
The Maui Invitational will be held in Honolulu this year because of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina, where the tournament usually is played.
 
Kansas guard Arterio Morris ends assault case in Texas with plea deal
Kansas guard Arterio Morris ends assault case in Texas with plea deal
An attorney for Kansas guard Arterio Morris says the player has entered a plea deal to end a misdemeanor assault case against him in Texas.
 
Dartmouth College basketball players file petition seeking to be represented by union
Men’s basketball players at Dartmouth College have become the latest college athletes to attempt to unionize.
 
Judge finds Iowa basketball coach’s son guilty of misdemeanor in fatal crash
The teenage son of University of Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery was found guilty of failure to yield to a pedestrian who later died from injuries suffered in the crash.
 
St. John's and Rutgers to play charity exhibition game to benefit pediatric cancer research
St. John’s and Rutgers to play charity exhibition game to benefit pediatric cancer research
St. John’s and Rutgers will play an exhibition game for charity in October to benefit the Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation.
 
Sue Bird is returning to international basketball as ambassador for 2026 World Cup
Sue Bird is returning to international basketball as ambassador for 2026 World Cup
Sue Bird is going back to international basketball. But as an ambassador, not a player. The American great was introduced by FIBA as the global ambassador for the 2026 Women’s Basketball World Cup that will be played in Berlin.
 
Maui Invitational to hold online auction to assist with wildfire relief
The Maui Invitational has launched an online auction with all proceeds going directly to relief and recovery efforts after the fires that killed at least 115 people on the island.
 
LSU, Kim Mulkey agree on 10-year, $32M contract, AP source says
LSU, Kim Mulkey agree on 10-year, $32M contract, AP source says
A person familiar with the situation says LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has agreed to a 10-year contract worth about $32 million.
 
Wake Forest's Steve Forbes will keep coaching while aiding his wife's recovery from a stroke
Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes will keep coaching while aiding his wife’s recovery from a stroke
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes says his wife is regaining movement on her left side following a stroke last month and that he plans to continue with his coaching duties entering preseason practices.
 
Michigan State, Tennessee exhibition hoops game to benefit Maui wildfire charity
Michigan State, Tennessee exhibition hoops game to benefit Maui wildfire charity
Michigan State and Tennessee will meet in an exhibition basketball game to raise money for relief efforts in the aftermath of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
 
Bronny James is doing well and 'we just have to be patient,' says USC coach Andy Enfield
Bronny James is doing well and ‘we just have to be patient,’ says USC coach Andy Enfield
Southern California men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield says Bronny James is doing well and attending classes after the highly regarded freshman guard went into cardiac arrest during a workout last month.
 
Bronny James has a congenital heart defect that caused his cardiac arrest, a spokesperson says
Bronny James has a congenital heart defect that caused his cardiac arrest, a spokesperson says
Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California last month because of a congenital heart defect.
 
Reggie Chaney, who helped Houston reach the Final Four, dies at 23
Reggie Chaney, a forward who was part of Houston’s Final Four team in 2021, has died. He was 23. Chaney was found unresponsive in an apartment in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, Arlington police spokesman Tim Ciesco told the Houston Chronicle.
 
Kansas and Illinois to turn private scrimmage into televised fundraiser for Maui wildfire victims
Kansas and Illinois will play a televised basketball exhibition Oct. 29 with the proceeds benefitting the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.
 
Mike Woodson's initial success prompts Indiana to give coach $1 million pay raise
Mike Woodson’s initial success prompts Indiana to give coach $1 million pay raise
Indiana coach Mike Woodson’s first two successful seasons have prompted the Hoosiers to increase his pay by $1 million per year.
 
South Carolina to retire No. 25 jersey of two-time SEC player of the year Tiffany Mitchell
South Carolina to retire No. 25 jersey of two-time SEC player of the year Tiffany Mitchell
South Carolina will retire the No. 25 jersey of two-time Southeastern Conference player of the year Tiffany Mitchell.
 
Iowa aims for the women's basketball attendance record at Kinnick in preseason game with DePaul
Iowa aims for the women’s basketball attendance record at Kinnick in preseason game with DePaul
Iowa will attempt to set the all-time women’s basketball attendance record when it hosts DePaul in an outdoor exhibition at 69,000-seat Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 15.
 
All-Tiger Series: Clemson, Memphis to play 2-game series in men’s basketball
Clemson and Memphis will play a two-game, home-and-home men’s basketball series starting this December. Clemson announced the series on Tuesday.
 
Fired New Mexico State basketball coach says he was made the scapegoat for toxic culture
Fired New Mexico State basketball coach says he was made the scapegoat for toxic culture
Former New Mexico State University basketball coach Greg Heiar says he was made the scapegoat for hazing and other problems within the program that administrators chose to ignore.
 
Drexel men’s basketball player Terrence Butler found dead in his apartment
Drexel University says men’s basketball player Terrence Butler was found dead in his on-campus apartment on Wednesday. No other details were provided.
 
Kansas hires longtime basketball coach Doc Sadler as an analyst for the Jayhawks
Longtime college basketball coach Doc Sadler has been hired as an analyst at Kansas, where he served as the director of basketball operations a decade ago.
 
USC promotes Desmon Farmer and Kurt Karis to assistant basketball coaches
Desmon Farmer and Kurt Karis have been promoted to assistants on basketball coach Andy Enfield’s staff at Southern California.
 
Northwestern star Boo Buie recovering from hand surgery, expected to be ready for start of practices
Northwestern says star guard Boo Buie is recovering from surgery after injuring his right hand during a practice. Buie is wearing a plastic brace.
 
UCLA promotes Georgeton to assistant, hires 2 more assistant basketball coaches
UCLA has promoted Nate Georgeton to assistant on coach Mick Cronin’s basketball staff and added two assistants.
 