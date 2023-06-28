Congress
Republicans in the House are increasingly threatening impeachment against President Joe Biden and his top Cabinet officials.
A Nevada Democratic U.S. senator wants Congress to step in to ensure mining companies can use established mineral claims to dump waste on neighboring federal lands.
In campaign 2024, Democrats are looking to find a successor for one of their top House candidates as they try to retake the majority in the House.
A new bipartisan caucus in Congress is condemning the Iranian government over the recent poisoning of school girls in the country, amplifying the growing criticism in Washington against the Islamic Republic and its disregard for human rights.
Republicans are jump-starting an immigration and border enforcement package. The House Judiciary Committee was digging into a proposal Wednesday that would remake immigration law.
The Republican-led House passed a resolution that would block a District of Columbia police accountability bill.
A top administrator with Washington’s health insurance exchange apologized to House members on Wednesday for the data breach that resulted in the disclosure of personal information for thousands of users, including members of Congress.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has unveiled a sweeping package that would raise the nation’s debt limit by $1.5 trillion into next year.
The recent data breach of personal information for thousands of users of Washington, D.C.’s health insurance exchange, including members of Congress, was caused by basic human error, according to a top administrator.
AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman has launched a political comeback bid in trying to regain the northeastern Indiana congressional seat he held until a failed 2016 campaign for the U.S.
When Rep. Kevin McCarthy emerged from the messy 15-ballot election in January to become House speaker, he said he was emboldened by the fight.
China sanctioned a United States lawmaker Thursday for his visit to Taiwan, saying he violated the “One China” principle that says Beijing has sovereignty over the island.
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is now in her third term and she’s no longer defined by the “firsts” that accompanied her arrival in Congress.
U.S. congressional leaders have invited the president of South Korea to address a joint meeting this month.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A college student has been accused of making a threatening phone call to a member of Congress.
A new gun law has already prevented some potentially dangerous people from owning guns. But since that law was signed by President Joe Biden last summer, the number of mass shootings in the United States has only grown.
Congress is now considering doing something it hasn’t done since the Vietnam War — repealing authorizations for the use of military force.
Pentagon leaders have told Congress that the U.S. military must be ready for possible confrontation with China.
TikTok is ramping up a public relations campaign to fend off the possibility of a nationwide ban by the Biden administration.
President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to allow regulators to impose tougher penalties on the executives of failed banks, including clawing back compensation and making it easier to bar them from working in the industry.
Besieged Republican Rep. George Santos is carrying on in Congress despite calls for him to resign after he admitted to fabricating many aspects of his life story.
Hackers have broken into a Washington, D.C. health insurance marketplace and stolen sensitive personal data including Social Security numbers and home addresses of members of Congress, their employees and family members.
President Joe Biden is requesting more than $2.8 billion in the federal budget proposal he’s sending to Congress to help advance his cancer-fighting goals.
Officials have informed members of the House and Senate and their staffs that hackers may have gained access to their sensitive personal data in a breach of a Washington, D.C., health insurance marketplace.
When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last appeared before Congress, in June 2022, inflation had reached a four-decade high of nearly 9% and showed no sign of easing.
President Joe Biden has visited the Senate to demonstrate unity among Democrats — but he ended up endorsing a Republican priority instead.
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has proposed legislation that would make railroads, like the one involved in last month’s fiery crash and toxic chemical release in Ohio, subject to a series of new federal safety regulations and financial consequences.
The CEO of Norfolk Southern railroad will testify in Congress next week about last month’s fiery Ohio derailment and the precautions the railroad takes to prevent similar crashes.
A delegation of U.S. lawmakers has met with the head of Taiwan’s legislature as part of a five-day visit to the self-ruled island that comes as U.S.
When lawmakers gather for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, the Republican side of the aisle will look slightly different than in years past.
Of all the questions swirling around U.S. Rep. George Santos, one of the most serious has been how he amassed the personal fortune he used to finance his campaign.