Congress
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 28, 2023. Republicans in the House are increasingly threatening impeachment against Biden and his top Cabinet officials. Impeachment has traditionally been viewed as an option of last resort in Congress, to be used only for severe wrongdoing. But the constitutionally authorized power to charge officials with "high crimes and misdemeanors" is on the way to becoming routine. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Threats of impeachment and censure used to be rare. In this Congress, they’re becoming routine
Republicans in the House are increasingly threatening impeachment against President Joe Biden and his top Cabinet officials.
 
FILE - Anti-abortion activists march outside of the U.S. Capitol during the March for Life in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. House Republicans this month have begun to push a series of policy changes around abortion, seeking to build on the work of anti-abortion advocates who helped catapult the issue successfully to the Supreme Court last year. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
In post-Roe era, House Republicans begin quiet push for new restrictions on abortion access
 
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., gavels in before India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Speaker McCarthy supports expunging Trump’s impeachments over Ukraine and Jan. 6
 
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
GOP releases testimony of whistleblowers claiming interference in Hunter Biden case
 
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, leaves the chamber after the Republican-controlled House voted along party lines to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., at the Capitol in Washington, June 21, 2023. A surprise effort by hard-right House Republicans to impeach President Joe Biden has been sidelined for now, but the ability of Boebert to force the issue to a House vote demonstrates the ever-escalating challenge Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces in controlling his his own Republican majority.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
House Republicans push off Biden impeachment bid for now as hard-right clamors for action
 
FILE - Switchbacks for roads cut through three ridges in the area being worked for Hudbay Minerals Inc. in the Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson, Ariz., on Aug. 5, 2021. A Nevada Democrat and an Idaho Republican expect to introduce a Senate bill Tuesday, April 25, 2023, to ensure mining companies can use lands neighboring their federal claims to dump waste as they always had before a U.S. appeals court adopted a stricter interpretation last year of a 150-year-old law. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP, File)
Planned Senate bill would counteract Mining Law ruling
A Nevada Democratic U.S. senator wants Congress to step in to ensure mining companies can use established mineral claims to dump waste on neighboring federal lands.
 
FILE - House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., asks a question during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland" at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 15, 2022. House Democrats will be forced to replace one of their top House candidates next year in Slotkin, who will run for an open Senate seat in the state. Her exit opens one of the country’s most competitive districts in a year where every seat matters for Democrats, who look to overcome the Republicans’ five seat majority in the U.S. House. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Slotkin’s Senate run may complicate Dems bid to retake House
In campaign 2024, Democrats are looking to find a successor for one of their top House candidates as they try to retake the majority in the House.
 
FILE - Demonstrators rally at the National Mall to protest against the Iranian regime, in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the Islamic republic's notorious "morality police." A new bipartisan caucus in Congress is condemning the Iranian government over the recent poisoning of school girls in the country, amplifying the growing criticism in Washington against the Islamic Republic and its disregard for human rights. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
New caucus in Congress condemns poisoning of Iranian girls
A new bipartisan caucus in Congress is condemning the Iranian government over the recent poisoning of school girls in the country, amplifying the growing criticism in Washington against the Islamic Republic and its disregard for human rights.
 
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Tae Johnson testifies before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security on the FY2024 budget request for the agency, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
House Republicans push asylum restrictions, border security
Republicans are jump-starting an immigration and border enforcement package. The House Judiciary Committee was digging into a proposal Wednesday that would remake immigration law.
 
FILE - Washington Metropolitan Police investigate near the Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol in Washington, Oct. 19, 2022. The Republican-led House is set to approve a resolution Wednesday, April 19, 2023, that would block a District of Columbia police accountability bill, further escalating the feud over the right to self-government in the nation’s capital. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
House passes bill to overturn DC police accountability law
The Republican-led House passed a resolution that would block a District of Columbia police accountability bill.
 
The District of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority Executive Director Mila Kofman testifies before a committee on House Administration Oversight Subcommittee and House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Subcommittee joint hearing on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
House committee hears testimony on DC health data breach
A top administrator with Washington’s health insurance exchange apologized to House members on Wednesday for the data breach that resulted in the disclosure of personal information for thousands of users, including members of Congress.
 
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds an event to mark 100 days of the Republican majority in the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, April 17, 2023. In a speech Monday at the New York Stock Exchange, the Republican leader accused President Joe Biden of refusing to engage in budget-cutting negotiations to prevent a debt crisis. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Speaker McCarthy unveils $1.5T debt bill, pushes toward vote
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has unveiled a sweeping package that would raise the nation’s debt limit by $1.5 trillion into next year.
 
DC Health Link data breach blamed on human error
The recent data breach of personal information for thousands of users of Washington, D.C.’s health insurance exchange, including members of Congress, was caused by basic human error, according to a top administrator.
 
FILE - Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., speaks on Sept. 26, 2014, in Washington. Former Rep. Stutzman launched a political comeback bid Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in trying to regain the northeastern Indiana congressional seat he held until a failed 2016 campaign for the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Ex-US Rep. Stutzman eyes Indiana congressional comeback
AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman has launched a political comeback bid in trying to regain the northeastern Indiana congressional seat he held until a failed 2016 campaign for the U.S.
 
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., reacts after being sworn in on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Speaker McCarthy: 100 days in power and a tough road ahead
When Rep. Kevin McCarthy emerged from the messy 15-ballot election in January to become House speaker, he said he was emboldened by the fight.
 
FILE - In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, left, attends a luncheon with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, during a visit by a Congressional delegation to Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, April 8, China sanctioned Rep. McCaul Thursday, April 13, for his visit to Taiwan, saying he violated the “One China” principle that says Beijing has sovereignty over the island. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP, File)
China sanctions US Congress member for Taiwan visit
China sanctioned a United States lawmaker Thursday for his visit to Taiwan, saying he violated the “One China” principle that says Beijing has sovereignty over the island.
 
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during an interview before President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. In interviews with nearly a dozen Democrats in the House and Senate, Omar is portrayed as a serious legislator who in the past four years has earned admiration for giving voice to marginalized groups often forgotten on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Ilhan Omar embarks on new path no longer defined by ‘firsts’
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is now in her third term and she’s no longer defined by the “firsts” that accompanied her arrival in Congress.
 
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a ceremony to commemorate South Korean soldiers killed in three major clashes with North Korea in the West Sea in past years, at the national cemetery in Daejeon, South Korea, Friday, March 24, 2023. (Im Hun-jung/Yonhap via AP)
South Korean president invited to address US Congress
U.S. congressional leaders have invited the president of South Korea to address a joint meeting this month.
 
Student accused of making phone threat to member of Congress
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A college student has been accused of making a threatening phone call to a member of Congress.
 
FILE - A balloon with names of the victims is seen at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Bipartisan gun legislation signed by President Biden in 2022 has already prevented some potentially dangerous people from owning guns. But Democrats are calling for more action after mass shootings in Nashville and elsewhere, and Congress is at a familiar impasse. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
After Nashville, Congress confronts limits of new gun law
A new gun law has already prevented some potentially dangerous people from owning guns. But since that law was signed by President Joe Biden last summer, the number of mass shootings in the United States has only grown.
 
FILE - Cpl. Edward Chin of the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines Regiment, covers the face of a statue of Saddam Hussein with an American flag before toppling the statue in downtown Baghdad, Iraq, on April 9, 2003. Congress is now considering doing something it hasn't done since the Vietnam War - repealing authorizations for the use of military force and thus reclaiming its say over the wars America wages abroad. The Senate voted 66-33 on March 29, 2023, to repeal the 2002 resolution giving President George W. Bush the green light to invade Iraq. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
Why the debate over repealing Iraq War approval matters
Congress is now considering doing something it hasn’t done since the Vietnam War — repealing authorizations for the use of military force.
 
Pentagon: Budget readies US for possible China confrontation
Pentagon leaders have told Congress that the U.S. military must be ready for possible confrontation with China.
 
TikTok sends influencers to Washington as its troubles grow
TikTok is ramping up a public relations campaign to fend off the possibility of a nationwide ban by the Biden administration.
 
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Washington. Biden on Friday called on Congress to allow regulators to impose tougher penalties on the executives of failed banks, including clawing back compensation and making it easier to bar them from working in the industry. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden calls for tougher penalties for execs of failed banks
President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to allow regulators to impose tougher penalties on the executives of failed banks, including clawing back compensation and making it easier to bar them from working in the industry.
 
FILE — Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. Santos is carrying on in Congress despite calls for him to resign. Santos admitted to fabricating many aspects of his life story, but the newly elected congressman is refusing calls to quit. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Santos refuses to quit, brazenly says ‘truth still matters’
Besieged Republican Rep. George Santos is carrying on in Congress despite calls for him to resign after he admitted to fabricating many aspects of his life story.
 
FILE - People walk outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on June 9, 2022. Members of the House and Senate were informed Wednesday, March 8, 2023, that hackers may have gained access to their sensitive personal data in a breach of a Washington, D.C., health insurance marketplace. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Health data breach hitting Congress ‘could be extraordinary’
Hackers have broken into a Washington, D.C. health insurance marketplace and stolen sensitive personal data including Social Security numbers and home addresses of members of Congress, their employees and family members.
 
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden to seek more than $2.8B from Congress for cancer fight
President Joe Biden is requesting more than $2.8 billion in the federal budget proposal he’s sending to Congress to help advance his cancer-fighting goals.
 
FILE - People walk outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on June 9, 2022. Members of the House and Senate were informed Wednesday, March 8, 2023, that hackers may have gained access to their sensitive personal data in a breach of a Washington, D.C., health insurance marketplace. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Congress members warned of significant health data breach
Officials have informed members of the House and Senate and their staffs that hackers may have gained access to their sensitive personal data in a breach of a Washington, D.C., health insurance marketplace.
 
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Washington. When Powell last appeared before Congress, inflation had reached a four-decade high of nearly 9% and showed no sign of easing. This week, Powell returns to Capitol Hill for two days of hearings under far different circumstances.(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Inflation pressures put Powell in spotlight before Congress
When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last appeared before Congress, in June 2022, inflation had reached a four-decade high of nearly 9% and showed no sign of easing.
 
President Joe Biden, left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talk to reporters after a lunch with Senate Democrats on his upcoming budget and political agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Biden rallies Senate Democrats, endorses Republican measure
President Joe Biden has visited the Senate to demonstrate unity among Democrats — but he ended up endorsing a Republican priority instead.
 
Ohio senators introduce rail safety bill after fiery crash
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has proposed legislation that would make railroads, like the one involved in last month’s fiery crash and toxic chemical release in Ohio, subject to a series of new federal safety regulations and financial consequences.
 
Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, near the site where a freight train derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Railroad CEO to testify in Congress about Ohio derailment
The CEO of Norfolk Southern railroad will testify in Congress next week about last month’s fiery Ohio derailment and the precautions the railroad takes to prevent similar crashes.
 
FILE - Two soldiers lower the national flag during the daily flag ceremony on Liberty Square of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, July 30, 2022. A delegation of U.S. lawmakers met with the head of Taiwan's legislature on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, as part of a five-day visit to the self-ruled island that comes as U.S.-China relations remain tense after weeks of trading accusations over a spy balloon. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)
Congress delegation visits Taiwan in tense US-China moment
A delegation of U.S. lawmakers has met with the head of Taiwan’s legislature as part of a five-day visit to the self-ruled island that comes as U.S.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, March 1, 2022, in Washington. When lawmakers gather for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, the Republican side of the aisle will look slightly different than in years past. The House Republican majority has Black, Latino and female elected officials in their ranks. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP, File)
State of the Union? Congress doesn’t fully reflect diversity
When lawmakers gather for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, the Republican side of the aisle will look slightly different than in years past.
 
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. U.S. Rep. George Santos was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 in connection with bad checks apparently used to buy puppies from dog breeders, according to a lawyer who said she helped the Republican with the case.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Questions persist on source of George Santos campaign funds
Of all the questions swirling around U.S. Rep. George Santos, one of the most serious has been how he amassed the personal fortune he used to finance his campaign.
 