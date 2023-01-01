Updates: Morocco earthquake
Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner scores a touchdown against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Kiner runs for 153 yards as Cincinnati holds off Pitt 27-21 in renewal of River City Rivalry
Corey Kiner ran for 153 yards and a touchdown and Cincinnati fended off a late rally to edge Pittsburgh 27-21.
 