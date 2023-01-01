Government shutdown
Tupac Shakur arrest
Dianne Feinstein
Illinois truck crash
Clemson Tigers football
D.J. Williams
Williams 2 TD passes, Williford’s pick-six carry Murray State past Indiana State, 30-28
DJ Williams fired a 37-yard touchdown pass to Cole Rusk with eight minutes left to carry Murray State past Indiana State, 30-28 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both schools.
 