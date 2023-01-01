Daequan Hardy

Israel-Hamas war
Penn State wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (6) hurdles Massachusetts safety Tyler Rudolph (2) as linebacker Jerry Roberts Jr. (48) gives chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Allar throws 3 TD passes, Hardy returns 2 punts for scores as No. 6 Penn State tops UMass 63-0
Drew Allar threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead No. 6 Penn State past UMass 63-0.
 