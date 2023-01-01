Nagorno-Karabakh
South China Sea
Government shutdown
David McCallum dies
Russia-Ukraine war
Dafne Schippers
FILE - Netherlands' Dafne Schippers celebrates after winning the Women's 200 meters final at the World Athletics Championships in London Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Two-time world 200-meter champion Dafne Schippers announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, she is retiring from track and field at the age of 31. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Two-time world champion sprinter Dafne Schippers says she is retiring from the sport
Two-time world champion sprinter Dafne Schippers says she is retiring from track and field at the age of 31.
 