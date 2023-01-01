Shohei Ohtani surgery
Hurricane Nigel
PSG vs. Dortmund
Instacart stock
UAW strike
Daniel Carvajal
Bayern's Kim Min-jae, from left, Alphonso Davies, Thomas Mueller, Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sane practice during a training session in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 prior to the Champions League group A match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United. Bayern will face Man U on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
MATCHDAY: Man United travels to Bayern. Real Madrid without Carvajal against Berlin
Manchester United will be without injured defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as it faces the daunting trip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
 