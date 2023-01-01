Updates: Morocco earthquake
G20 summit
Coco Gauff wins the US Open
Zach Bryan arrested
One Chip Challenge
Daniel Day Lewis
Vicky Krieps poses for a portrait to promote the film " The Dead Don't Hurt" during the Toronto International Film Festival, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Toronto. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Vicky Krieps on the feminist Western ‘The Dead Don’t Hurt’ and how she leaves behind past roles
Vicky Krieps stars in Viggo Mortensen’s feminist Western “The Dead Don’t Hurt” as a woman assaulted while her partner is away fighting for the Union army.
 