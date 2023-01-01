FILE - People enjoy the water at Rockaway Beach, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the Queens borough of New York. Authorities say a woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, while she was swimming at Rockaway beach. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Rare shark bite in NYC
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
FILE - Lil John performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on July 7, 2019. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
50 years of hip-hop: In their own words
Daron Payne
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young arrives for an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Chase Young feels ‘explosive again’ nearly 2 years since tearing the ACL in his right knee
Chase Young says he feels like himself again nearly two years since tearing the ACL in his right knee.
 