David Devan
This image released by Opera Philadelphia shows David B. Devan, General Director and President of Opera Philadelphia, left, and Music Director Corrado Rovaris, at the Festival O19 Celebration on Sept. 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. Devan will retire next spring as head of Opera Philadelphia following 13 years as general director and has postponed one of this season’s productions to balance the company’s budget. Rovaris was given a three-year contract extension through 2026-27. (Sofia Negron/Opera Philadelphia via AP)
Opera Philadelphia head to retire, and postpone 2023-24 production to save money
David Devan will retire next spring as head of Opera Philadelphia following 13 years as general director and has postponed one of this season’s productions to balance the company’s budget.
 