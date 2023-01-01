Biden impeachment inquiry
FILE - Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt speaks, Sept. 1, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Holt unveiled a proposal on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, for a new $900 million downtown arena that would keep the NBA’s Thunder in the city through at least 2050 if approved by voters. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Oklahoma City mayor unveils plan for $900M arena to keep NBA’s Thunder through 2050
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is unveiling a proposal for a new $900 million downtown arena that would keep the NBA’s Thunder in the city through at least 2050 if approved by voters.
 