Baylor running back Richard Reese scores past Long Island defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Baylor ends 6-game losing streak with 30-7 win over FCS-member Long Island University
Richard Reese ran for two touchdowns, freshman Dawson Pendergrass added 111 yards and a score on 21 carries and Baylor ended a six-game losing streak with a 30-7 win over FCS team LIU.
 