McCarthy’s out
Hunter Biden
Charlotte Sena found
FEMA emergency alert test
Powerball jackpot
Deacon Hill
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara (12) is helped off the field after an injury during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)
Iowa QB Cade McNamara out for season with a torn ACL. Deacon Hill will start against Purdue
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara will miss the rest of the season because of a torn knee ligament and Deacon Hill will be the starter against Purdue this week.
 