DeAundre Alford
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike (42) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Alford’s 79-yard punt return TD helps Falcons to a 19-3 win over Dolphins in preseason opener
Dee Alford scored on a 79-yard punt return, Breon Borders returned one of Atlanta’s three interceptions for a score and the Falcons defeated the Miami Dolphins 19-3 in the teams’ preseason opener.
 