Dee Williams

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (0) is upended by a Texas A&M defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Dee Willliams returns punt for go-ahead TD, No. 19 Tennessee beats Texas A&M 20-13
Dee Williams returned a punt 39 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to put No. 19 Tennessee ahead for the first time and the Volunteers shut down Texas A&M the rest of the way in a 20-13 victory Saturday.
 