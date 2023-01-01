Sen. Feinstein briefly hospitalized after fall
Ohio’s Issue 1 fails
Russia-Ukraine war
Henry Ruggs sentenced
Live updates: Maui wildfires
Derrick Ansley
FILE - Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) smiles as he jogs back to the locker room before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. If Alohi Gilman is feeling any increased pressure or expectations over being a starter, he is doing a good job of not showing it. “I think Lo has been calm, as cool as the other side of the pillow," defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley said. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
Chargers’ Alohi Gilman keeps same level-headed approach despite raised expectations
Alohi Gilman is expected to start at safety with Derwin James when the Los Angeles Chargers open the season on Sept. 10 against the Miami Dolphins.
 