DeSanto Rollins

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field after a time out during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mercer in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Mississippi player sues coach Lane Kiffin, school for lack of support during mental health crisis
A Mississippi football player is suing coach Lane Kiffin and the school for racial and sexual discrimination and negligence after he says he was kicked off the team during a mental health crisis.
 