Israel-Palestinian conflict
Mack Trucks strike
Indigenous Peoples Day
Economics Nobel Prize
AP Top 25 College Football

Devon Levi

FILE - Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi reaches for the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, April 8, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. The 21-year-old went 5-2 in closing the season after signing with Buffalo following three years at Northeastern, and is being counted upon to take over the starting duties this year. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Sabres rookie goalie Devon Levi poised to make the giant step from college directly to NHL
Buffalo Sabres rookie Devin Levi has a mind for analytics and an methodical approach in preparing to become among the league’s first goalies to make the giant leap from the college ranks directly into the NHL.
 