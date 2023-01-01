Ken Paxton impeachment
UAW strike
Storm Lee
Rosh Hashana
Hispanic Heritage Month
DJ Lundy
A pass intended for Boston College wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) is caught by Florida State linebacker DJ Lundy (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
No. 3 Florida State survives late Boston College rally to win 31-29
DJ Lundy intercepted a pass to set up his own 1-yard touchdown run as No. 3 Florida State scored four unanswered touchdowns to build a 21-point lead and survive a late Boston College charge to win 31-29.
 