These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Domestic News
FILE - A United Parcel Service driver loads his truck, adjacent to a UPS Store, in New York, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Frustrated by what he called an "appalling counterproposal" earlier this week, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers said a strike now appears inevitable and gave the shipping giant a Friday deadline to improve its offer. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Saying strike is “imminent,” UPS gets a Friday deadline from union to come up with a better contract
Frustrated by an “appalling counterproposal” earlier this week, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers said a strike is imminent and gave the shipping giant a Friday deadline to improve its offer.
 
The Rev. John Crestwell , right, speaks during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Annapolis, Md., on the fifth anniversary of the shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom that killed five people in 2018. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
In Maryland’s capital, a memorial is held for newspaper attack victims after another mass shooting
 
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ takes lead in New York City Council primary
 
FILE - Police detective Eric DeValkenaere, who shot and killed Cameron Lamb after a chase, testifies, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Mo. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is asking a state appeals court to reverse the conviction of DeValkenaere, a white former Kansas City police detective who shot and killed a Black man three years ago. In a brief filed Monday, June 26, 2023, Bailey said evidence presented at a trial in 2021 did not support DeValkenaere's conviction for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Lamb in 2019. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)
Missouri attorney general seeks reversal of former detective’s conviction in Black man’s death
 
Demonstrators opposed to a bill to expand abortion access gather in the halls of the Maine State House on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. The Maine Senate voted to expand abortion access Tuesday following an emotional debate, advancing a proposal that would give the state one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country. (AP Photo/David Sharp)
Maine lawmakers are a single vote from approval of bill to allow later abortions
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. The court’s conservative majority effectively overturned
 
FILE - Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Kemp is escalating his attack on President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policy. The Republican governor spoke Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the groundbreaking for a company that got more than $100 million in federal funding to refine graphite for electric batteries. But Kemp says Biden's infrastructure law wrongly puts the government's “thumb on the scale.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Georgia governor attacks Biden’s electric vehicle policy at federally-backed battery material maker
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is escalating his attack on President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policy. The Republican governor speaks Tuesday at the groundbreaking for a company that got more than $100 million in federal funding to refine graphite for electric batteries.
 
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, greets National Parks Service Superintendent Shirley MaKinney during a visit to the Stonewall Inn and National Monument, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
VP Harris visits historic LGBTQ+ landmark, decries flurry of anti-trans bills in state legislatures
Vice President Kamala Harris has visited the Stonewall Inn national monument to pay tribute to activists at the site of a watershed moment in the gay rights movement.And she is speaking out as state lawmakers around the U.S. have introduced or passed hundreds of bills this year that whittle away at
 
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Marion County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows Susan Louise Lorincz. Lorincz, the white woman accused of firing through her door and fatally shooting a Black mother in front of her 9-year-old son in central Florida, was charged Monday, June 26, 2023, with manslaughter and assault. (Marion County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
White Florida woman charged with manslaughter in shooting of Black neighbor
A white woman accused of firing through her door and fatally shooting a Black mother in front of her 9-year-old son in central Florida has been formally charged with manslaughter and assault.
 
In this image taken from body camera video released Thursday, June 22, 2023, by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agent points a gun at tribal member Raymond Mattia, early Friday, May 19, in Tohono O'odham Nation, in southern Arizona. CPB said that agents were concerned that Mattia may have been carrying a handgun during the encounter in which Mattia was fatally shot. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)
Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member in Arizona
U.S. Customs and Border Protection have released body camera footage that shows Border Patrol agents were concerned that a tribal member they fatally shot last month many have been carrying a handgun.
 
The US has tons of leftover food. Upcycling turns would-be trash into ice cream and pizza
Food waste is a major environmental problem in the US.
 
In this undated photo provided by NASA, a satellite captures the Railroad Valley (RRV), a dry lakebed in Nevada, for conducting ground-based calibration of Earth-observing satellite instruments. At the request of NASA, U.S. land managers have withdrawn about 36 square miles of federal land otherwise open to mineral exploration and mining at the site 250 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Nevada Republican Rep. Mark Amodei has introduced legislation that would rescind the land withdrawal and potentially reopen it to mining. (NASA via AP)
NASA opposes lithium mining at tabletop flat Nevada desert site used to calibrate satellites
The latest challenge to lithium mining in Nevada in the push for cleaner energy comes from a place where no opposition has arisen before: space.
 
This image released by Paramount+ shows Sam Elliott in a scene from "1883." (Emerson Miller/Paramount+ via AP)
Sam Elliott on ‘1883' and achieving his best at 78: ‘There’s not going to be a better one’
“Yellowstone” fans or those curious about what all the fuss is about can now catch how the saga of a wealthy rancher family began, migrating west in “1883.”
 
A for sale sign stands outside a single-family residence on the market Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Denver. On Thursday, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in May. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
May home sales rise with near record-few on the market and biggest annual price drop since 2011
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes edged higher in May and the national median sale price posted its biggest annual drop in more than a decade, as a near all-time low supply of available properties constrained the housing market.
 
Teenage volleyball player who lost legs in St. Louis accident sues drivers, city
A teenage volleyball player from Tennessee is suing the city of St. Louis and two drivers who struck her in February, causing her to lose both legs. The St.
 
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Weekly US applications for unemployment aid remain relatively elevated
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits remained elevated last week, a possible sign that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are beginning to cool a still-strong labor market.
 
The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are shown in this photo, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Federal regulators on Thursday launched a legal attack on Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard by depicting it as an anticompetitive weapon while Microsoft hailed the deal as a way to make popular games such as Call of Duty more widely available at cheape
 
FILE - This Jan. 8, 2019, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Jimcy McGirt in Helena, Okla. A federal appeals court on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, has overturned the sexual abuse convictions of McGirt, who is at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on tribal sovereignty. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
The sex abuse convictions of a man at the center of a tribal sovereignty ruling have been reversed
A federal appeals court has overturned the sexual abuse convictions of an Oklahoma man at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on tribal sovereignty. The 10th U.S.
 
FILE - A sign for Gettysburg College stands on April 7, 2021, in Gettysburg, Pa. Two years after Shannon Keeler, a former Gettysburg College student, finally saw charges filed over her 2013 campus sexual assault, the man suspected of sending her a Facebook messages that said, “So I raped you,” — Ian Cleary — remains on the run in 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Campus assault suspect eludes arrest for 2 years, after ‘So I raped you’ Facebook message
It’s been two years since officials in Pennsylvania armed with a startling Facebook message that said, “So I raped you,” filed charges in a 2013 sexual assault at Gettysburg College.
 
New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam smiles during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam is one of three candidates in a competitive June 27 Democratic primary. With early voting already begun, he faces two seasoned political veterans: New York Assembly members Al Taylor, 65, and Inez Dickens, 73, who previously represented Harlem on the City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Once wrongly imprisoned for notorious rape, member of ‘Central Park Five’ is running for office
Some consider Yusef Salaam a folk hero as a member of the “Central Park Five,” the group of teenagers wrongly convicted of raping a white jogger in a brutal attack 34 years ago.
 
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Vermont State Police shows John Griffin, of Stamford, Conn. The former CNN television producer who had pleaded guilty to luring a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts was sentenced Tuesday, June 20, 2023, to more than 19 years in prison and an additional 15 years of supervised release during a U.S. District Court hearing in Vermont. (Vermont State Police via AP, File)
Ex-CNN producer sentenced to more than 19 years for luring 9-year-old into sex acts
A former CNN television producer has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to coercing a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts.
 
Milwaukee police investigate a shooting along North King Drive near Locust Street, in Milwaukee, Monday, June 19, 2023. At least six people were shot around where Milwaukee’s Juneteenth celebration had just wrapped up, according to Milwaukee police and fire officials. (Bill Glauber/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
2nd person arrested in Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting that wounded 6, including alleged shooters
Police in Milwaukee have arrested a second person in a shooting in which six people, including the two alleged shooters, were wounded right after a Juneteenth celebration wrapped up.
 
A man weeps before placing dirt into the burial site during the funeral of the five people killed in a car crash on Lake Street, at the Garden of Eden Islamic Cemetery in Burnsville, Minn., on Monday, June 19, 2023. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)
Man with hit-and-run history jailed after crash kills 5 young women in Minneapolis
A man serving a hit-and-run sentence in a California prison until his release earlier this year remains jailed pending charges after a crash in Minneapolis that killed five young women.
 
FILE - In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) returns to U.S. Naval Base in Guam, Aug. 19, 2021. The vessel that went missing Sunday, June 18, 2023, in the North Atlantic while exploring the Titanic is not a submarine, it's a submersible. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a submarine has enough power to leave port and come back to port under its own power while a submersible is not autonomous. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
The vessel missing near the Titanic wreck is a submersible, not a submarine: Here’s the difference
The vessel that went missing Sunday in the North Atlantic while exploring the Titanic’s wreckage is a submersible not a submarine, and there is a key difference.
 
D Sellars, a nonbinary parent from Fuquay-Varina, N.C., stands outside the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Sellars was among dozens of LGBTQ+ people who showed up to speak in committee against a bill restricting gender-affirming care access but was not given time to testify. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
North Carolina legislature pushes limits on transgender youth rights in final days of session
Transgender rights are taking center stage in North Carolina as the GOP-controlled General Assembly considers legislation restricting gender-affirming health care and trans participation in sports.
 
Youth plaintiffs in the climate change lawsuit, Held vs. Montana, arrive at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Helena, Mont., for the final day of the trial. Youth plaintiffs say warming temperatures are harming their health and threatening their futures at the closely-watched climate trial. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)
Young plaintiffs’ attorney closes Montana climate change trial with call for action
An attorney for 16 young plaintiffs has urged a judge to strike down as unconstitutional a Montana law that prohibits state agencies from considering the environmental effects when it weighs permits allowing the release of greenhouse gases.
 
Auto shop owner who paid worker in 91,500 oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40,000 more
The owner of an auto repair shop who paid a former worker with 91,500 oily pennies has been ordered by a judge to pay nearly 4 million more cents.
 
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medication abortion during a visit to a clinic in Kansas City, Kan., on Oct. 12, 2022. Abortion providers sued Kansas on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, challenging a new law requiring them to tell patients that an abortion medication can be stopped but also existing restrictions that include a decades-old requirement that patients wait 24 hours to terminate their pregnancies. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Kansas won’t enforce its new law on medication abortions for at least 5 weeks
Kansas officials have agreed, for now, not to enforce a new restriction on medication abortions. The agreement announced Tuesday means that enforcement won’t begin July 1 as planned but will wait at least five weeks.
 
Gary McKinney, a spokesman for People of Red Mountain and a member of the nearby Duck Valley Shoshone-Paiute Tribe, walks near Sentinel Rock on April 25, 2023, outside of Orovada, Nev. A huge lithium mine under construction in northern Nevada is at the center of a dispute over President Joe Biden's clean energy agenda. McKinney said the project will cause irreparable damage. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Tribal activists oppose Nevada mine key to Biden’s clean energy agenda as ‘green colonialism’
A huge lithium mine under construction in northern Nevada is at the center of a dispute over President Joe Biden’s clean energy agenda.
 
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, Calif., Monday, June 19, 2023. Biden talked about climate change, clean energy jobs and protecting the environment. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden raising cash in the San Francisco area as he revs up his 2024 campaign
President Joe Biden is in California as he ramps up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area.
 
Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who is seeking his party's renomination for lieutenant governor, responds to a newspaper publisher's question during the Mississippi Press Association annual meeting in Flowood, Miss., Friday, June 16, 2023. Hosemann faces State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, in the party's primary. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Republicans tout conservative credentials in lieutenant governor primary
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and state Sen. Chris McDaniel, the fellow Republican trying to unseat him in a primary challenge, are seeking to burnish their conservative credentials on the campaign trail.
 
FIFA President Gianni Infantino talks to reporters as he arrives for a ceremony unveiling the official brand of soccer's 2026 World Cup, at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Soccer players’ union looks to hold FIFA accountable for player payments
The global soccer players’ union says is working with FIFA to make sure that payments promised to all players at the Women’s World Cup actually reach them.
 
FILE - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday, June 16, 2023. Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets
Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday.
 
The US Energy Department is spending $26M to help find a temporary site to store spent nuclear fuel
Federal energy regulators are spending $26 million to find communities willing to accept a temporary federal site to store spent nuclear fuel while a permanent repository is completed.
 
Tens of thousands of dead fish wash up on a Texas beach due to low oxygen levels
Tens of thousands of dead fish washed up on the Texas Gulf Coast over the weekend. They covered the shoreline with rotting carcasses and led local officials to warn visitors to keep away.
 