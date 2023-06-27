Domestic News
Saying strike is “imminent,” UPS gets a Friday deadline from union to come up with a better contract
Frustrated by an “appalling counterproposal” earlier this week, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers said a strike is imminent and gave the shipping giant a Friday deadline to improve its offer.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. The court’s conservative majority effectively overturned
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is escalating his attack on President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policy. The Republican governor speaks Tuesday at the groundbreaking for a company that got more than $100 million in federal funding to refine graphite for electric batteries.
Vice President Kamala Harris has visited the Stonewall Inn national monument to pay tribute to activists at the site of a watershed moment in the gay rights movement.And she is speaking out as state lawmakers around the U.S. have introduced or passed hundreds of bills this year that whittle away at
A white woman accused of firing through her door and fatally shooting a Black mother in front of her 9-year-old son in central Florida has been formally charged with manslaughter and assault.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection have released body camera footage that shows Border Patrol agents were concerned that a tribal member they fatally shot last month many have been carrying a handgun.
Food waste is a major environmental problem in the US.
The latest challenge to lithium mining in Nevada in the push for cleaner energy comes from a place where no opposition has arisen before: space.
“Yellowstone” fans or those curious about what all the fuss is about can now catch how the saga of a wealthy rancher family began, migrating west in “1883.”
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes edged higher in May and the national median sale price posted its biggest annual drop in more than a decade, as a near all-time low supply of available properties constrained the housing market.
A teenage volleyball player from Tennessee is suing the city of St. Louis and two drivers who struck her in February, causing her to lose both legs. The St.
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits remained elevated last week, a possible sign that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are beginning to cool a still-strong labor market.
Federal regulators on Thursday launched a legal attack on Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard by depicting it as an anticompetitive weapon while Microsoft hailed the deal as a way to make popular games such as Call of Duty more widely available at cheape
A federal appeals court has overturned the sexual abuse convictions of an Oklahoma man at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on tribal sovereignty. The 10th U.S.
It’s been two years since officials in Pennsylvania armed with a startling Facebook message that said, “So I raped you,” filed charges in a 2013 sexual assault at Gettysburg College.
Some consider Yusef Salaam a folk hero as a member of the “Central Park Five,” the group of teenagers wrongly convicted of raping a white jogger in a brutal attack 34 years ago.
A former CNN television producer has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to coercing a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts.
Police in Milwaukee have arrested a second person in a shooting in which six people, including the two alleged shooters, were wounded right after a Juneteenth celebration wrapped up.
A man serving a hit-and-run sentence in a California prison until his release earlier this year remains jailed pending charges after a crash in Minneapolis that killed five young women.
The vessel that went missing Sunday in the North Atlantic while exploring the Titanic’s wreckage is a submersible not a submarine, and there is a key difference.
Transgender rights are taking center stage in North Carolina as the GOP-controlled General Assembly considers legislation restricting gender-affirming health care and trans participation in sports.
An attorney for 16 young plaintiffs has urged a judge to strike down as unconstitutional a Montana law that prohibits state agencies from considering the environmental effects when it weighs permits allowing the release of greenhouse gases.
The owner of an auto repair shop who paid a former worker with 91,500 oily pennies has been ordered by a judge to pay nearly 4 million more cents.
Kansas officials have agreed, for now, not to enforce a new restriction on medication abortions. The agreement announced Tuesday means that enforcement won’t begin July 1 as planned but will wait at least five weeks.
A huge lithium mine under construction in northern Nevada is at the center of a dispute over President Joe Biden’s clean energy agenda.
President Joe Biden is in California as he ramps up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area.
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and state Sen. Chris McDaniel, the fellow Republican trying to unseat him in a primary challenge, are seeking to burnish their conservative credentials on the campaign trail.
The global soccer players’ union says is working with FIFA to make sure that payments promised to all players at the Women’s World Cup actually reach them.
Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday.
Federal energy regulators are spending $26 million to find communities willing to accept a temporary federal site to store spent nuclear fuel while a permanent repository is completed.
Tens of thousands of dead fish washed up on the Texas Gulf Coast over the weekend. They covered the shoreline with rotting carcasses and led local officials to warn visitors to keep away.