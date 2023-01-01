Donald Trump
Second Republican debate
Hollywood writers’ strike ends
Russia - Ukraine war
Government shutdown
Dries Van Noten
Models wear creations for the Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presented Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer)
At Paris Fashion Week ‘70s nostalgia meets futuristic flair amid dramatic twists
Paris Fashion Week spring-summer 2024 saw a resonating ’70s influence, mingled with contemporary flair.
 