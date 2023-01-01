Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire, left, and midfielder Martín Ojeda, right, celebrate a goal against Nashville SC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Duncan McGuire scores and Pedro Gallese earns 10th clean sheet as Orlando City beats Nashville 1-0
Duncan McGuire scored in the 44th minute, Pedro Gallese earned his 10th clean sheet of the season and Orlando City held off Nashville 1-0 on Wednesday night.
 