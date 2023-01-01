Updates: Morocco earthquake
G20 summit
Coco Gauff wins the US Open
Zach Bryan arrested
One Chip Challenge
Dustin Fletcher
Hajj-Malik Williams accounts for 4 TDs to lead Campbell in 56-7 rout of The Citadel
Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in leading Campbell to a 56-7 rout of The Citadel.
 