Edgar Barrera

This combination of photos shows producer and songwriter Édgar Barrera, performer Karol G, center, and Shakira, who have been nominated for the most 2023 Latin Grammy nominations. Barrera received 13, and Karol G and Shakira received 7 each. (AP Photo)
Édgar Barrera, Karol G, Shakira, and more lead Latin Grammy nominations
The 2023 Latin Grammy nominations are here. Édgar Barrera, the producer and songwriter known for his work with such artists as Madonna, Karol G, Shakira, Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera leads the 2023 Latin Grammy nominations with 13.
 