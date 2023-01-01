Murdoch steps down
Hurricane Nigel
India-Canada rift
Angus Cloud cause of death revealed
Fortnite refunds
Elisabeth Murdoch
Media magnate Rupert Murdoch says he will step down as the leader of Fox News' parent company and his News Corp. media holdings, with son Lachlan set to take his place. (AP Graphic)
Who are Rupert Murdoch’s children? What to know about the media magnate’s successor and family
Media magnate Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as the leader of both Fox News’ parent company and his News Corp media holdings, with his son, Lachlan, set to take his place.
 