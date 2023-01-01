Elise Cranny

Donald Trump’s mugshot
FILE - Anete Kociņa, of Latvia, uses an ice pack to lower her body temperature between attempts in the Women's javelin throw qualification during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. One of the biggest obstacles track and field athletes are facing these days with temperatures on the rise is just how to excel in hotter conditions. It's been baking in Budapest at world championships and could be a glimpse of things to come for them at the Paris Olympics that kick off next July. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
As temperatures climb across the globe, track and field athletes try to keep cool
Everyone in track and field is constantly looking for ways to keep cool in an era of rising temperatures and rising risk that comes with competing in them.
 