Scotland's coach Steve Clarke reacts during the Euro 2024 group A qualifying soccer match between Cyprus and Scotland at AEK arena stadium in Larnaca, Cyprus, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Ahead of historic Scotland-England soccer game, both look to recruit Newcastle prospect Anderson
The oldest rivalry in international soccer is being played on and off the field this week as England and Scotland try to recruit midfielder Elliot Anderson into their team ahead of the 2024 European Championship.
 